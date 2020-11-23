Best Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday Deals 2020: Apple Watch 40mm & 44mm Sales Summarized by Save Bubble

Black Friday 2020 sales experts compare the top Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, including deals on GPS and GPS+Cellular Apple Watches

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a review of the latest Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, including all the latest deals on GPS, GPS+Cellular, 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 5 models. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes

– check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

– click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof

Best Apple Watch Deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday sale and Amazon's Black Friday deals to compare thousands more live savings.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

