Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & More Savings Listed by Save Bubble
Save on a wide selection of cell phone deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone and OnePlus savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of all the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, together with deals on popular smartphone models from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and Google. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 66% on prepaid phones from Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG & Moto at Walmart – including deals on the iPhone SE and more best-selling phones from 2020
- Save up to 43% on no contract & prepaid phones from Tracfone at Amazon – check deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG and more top-rated handsets
Cell phone brands are continuously outdoing each other in terms of technology. The Apple iPhone 12, for example, is the very first smartphone that’s capable of recording in Dolby Vision. As for the Samsung Galaxy F20, it boasts of an immersive screen that brings the gaming, video calling, and streaming experience to another level. Then there’s the Google Pixel 5 which is Google’s very first 5G mobile phone. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s a great choice for those who want a powerful cell phone but don’t want to splurge as much.
