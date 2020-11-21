Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & More Smartphone Deals Revealed by Retail Egg
Save on cell phone deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring OnePlus & Google Pixel sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts are listing all the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & OnePlus smartphones. Explore the best deals listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $190 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, & 7 smartphones
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T – check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
