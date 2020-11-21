Black Friday Verizon iPhone Deals (2020): Best Early Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, 11 Pro Max & More Deals Shared by Saver Trends
Save on Verizon iPhone 12 deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with iPhone 11, XR & SE savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to all the best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the latest discounts on Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR & SE. Access the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 11 models at Verizon – trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Get $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $350 off with trade
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for $5/month at Verizon
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save $150 on Apple iPad with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch 6 at Verizon – the new Apple Watch 6 comes in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE models at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch SE space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and gold aluminum cases and sport bands and loops
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
If you’re looking to get the latest Apple smartphone, there are plenty of options through Verizon iPhone deals. The carrier gives discounts and trade-in options for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, along with previous generations like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max. If you’re on a budget, you can also opt for Apple’s older devices like the iPhone XR and SE. Both cell phones are available from Verizon Wireless for minimal monthly fees and select Unlimited Plans.
