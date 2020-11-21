Black Friday Philips Hue Deals (2020): Top Early Philips Hue Color Light Bulb Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk
The top early Philips Hue deals for Black Friday, including Philips Hue smart light bulb deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early Philips Hue deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring voice-controlled and Bluetooth-connected Philips Hue light bulb offers. Access the full range of deals listed below.
Best Philips Hue Deals:
- Save up to 67% on best-selling Philips Hue smart light bulbs, specialty lights & kits at Walmart – check the latest deals on Philips Hue bluetooth smart LED bulbs, switch hubs, wall fixtures and more
- Save up to $20 on Philips Hue smart lights & lightstrips, ceiling lightings, bundles & more at Amazon – check the latest deals on a wide range of Philips Hue smart lightings compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant
- Save up to $30 on Philips Hue smart light bulbs & kits at Walmart – check the latest deals on a wide range of smart light bulbs available in white and color ambiance
- Save on best-selling Philips Hue smart lighting including portable, outdoor & indoor lights, kits & more at ABT.com – including white and color ambiance light bulbs, downlights, floodlights, and lightstrips
- Save on a wide range of Philips Hue smart light bulbs at Amazon – check the live prices on LED smart bulbs and bundles compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view thousands more discounts available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Lighting can set the mood of a home and significantly affect its ambiance. This is where Philips Hue’s line of smart LED light bulbs, light strips and lamps for different homes comes into place. One can start with the Philips Hue E27 set, which includes the Hue Bridge and three smart light bulbs in various color ranges. The Hue App and the Hue Bridge make it easy and convenient for new smart lighting users to install and control the Philips Hue light bulbs, light strips and lamps.
