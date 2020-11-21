Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals (2020): Early Apple Watch 5 40mm & 44mm Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
Early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 deals for 2020 are here, review all the top early Black Friday GPS & cellular Watch 5 discounts right here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 deals for 2020 are underway. Find the top deals on Apple Watch 5 with regular and Nike sports bands. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim-proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 76% on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to 61% on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – click the link for latest deals on Apple Watches including SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
- Save up to 61% on Apple watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)