Best Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone & More Sales Compared by Spending Lab

Summary of the top early Verizon deals for Black Friday 2020, including savings on iPhone SE, 11 & 12, Galaxy S10, S20, Note10 & Note20 and Pixel 4a & 5 smartphones and Apple Watch 5 & 6 and iPad

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the best early Verizon Wireless phone deals for Black Friday, including all the best Apple, Google, and Samsung phone deals. Browse the latest deals using the links below.

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:

Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Having a plan with Verizon Wireless gives you access to a wide selection of phone deals as well as other devices. If you want a 5G-capable phone, they’re offering the new iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20. Other popular flagship models you can pair with your plan include the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy Note 20. For those who want to be fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, the different iPad models, as well as the new Apple Watch 6, are also available at Verizon.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)