CustomWeather Launches Highly-Anticipated MyForecast Weather App for iOS and Android Users

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomWeather—CustomWeather, Inc. announced the app version of its popular weather website, MyForecast.com. The MyForecast app features an attractive and info-laden user interface, creating easy access to important features, including hourly and extended forecasts and maps. The new app offers both iOS and Android users a more convenient way to access MyForecast’s highly accurate forecasts and alerts, as well as other comprehensive weather insights that users need and rely upon, such as Doppler radar, tropical storm tracking, and ski condition reports. The new app is now available for download free from the Apple Store and from Google Play.

The MyForecast app provides the proven superior accuracy and popular forecast services that have drawn millions of users to MyForecast.com for years, offering everyday users and weather fanatics alike easy access to the most current weather forecasts and data they want, for any location around the world. Simple navigation, clean displays and detailed forecasts, maps, charts, tropical storm tracking and more provide the weather information people need for safety, planning, and informed decision-making.

“Almost a year ago, we set out to take our MyForecast weather website, and present it in an app that offers an attractive and intuitive way to access the weather products our users value most.” said Geoff Flint, President and CEO of CustomWeather. “Our goal is to offer a vast amount of weather information in an app that is easy-to-navigate and enjoyable to use. We developed the app using the latest in app development technology, which means our users, regardless of device, will have a satisfying experience.”

The new MyForecast app is available on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

About CustomWeather, Inc.

CustomWeather serves a global client base from its Mill Valley, CA headquarters. CustomWeather’s pinpoint weather data, including many lesser-known and unique variables, for millions of locations worldwide, in 200+ countries and in over 85 languages, is an unmatched weather service for forward-thinking enterprises. For more information, visit https://customweather.com/ or check the weather at https://www.myforecast.com/.

Contacts

Susan Flint, Business Manager



marketing@customweather.com

+1 (415) 777-3303

Web: https://CustomWeather.com/

https://MyForecast.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/customweather-inc./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CustomWeatherSF