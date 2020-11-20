    • News

    Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Pro Deals (2020) Highlighted by The Consumer Post

    Posted on

    The best early Apple iPhone 12 Pro deals for Black Friday, featuring the best unlocked and carrier-locked iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max sales

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 deals researchers have revealed all the best early Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on iPhone 12 Pro plans and unlocked iPhone 12 Pro smartphones. Links to the top deals are listed below.

    Best iPhone 12 Pro Deals:

    Best iPhone Deals:

    Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live holiday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    The new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max share nearly all of the same features except for size, battery life, and camera capabilities. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5x optical zoom, and up to 20 hours video playback, while the iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, 4x zoom, and 17-hour battery life. Like other iPhone 12 models, they’re equipped with the new Ceramic Shield front for better drop performance as well as IP68 water rating and MagSafe wireless charging support.

    About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

    Contacts

    Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

     

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!