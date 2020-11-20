    • News

    Black Friday AT&T Deals 2020: Early AT&T Phone Deals Identified by Saver Trends

    Early Black Friday AT&T Wireless deals are here, check out the best early Black Friday Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy discounts on this page

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday AT&T deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest savings on AT&T phone deals. Access the latest deals listed below.

    Best AT&T Galaxy & Pixel Phone Deals:

    Best AT&T iPhone Deals:

    Best AT&T Apple Watch & iPad Deals:

    More AT&T Deals:

    Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon's latest holiday season deals to view even more active offers right now.

    AT&T is one of the leading American telecom companies that provide not only cell phone plans but Internet and TV service, as well. AT&T Wireless promises the best phone deals for new and existing customers. For the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, new and existing AT&T customers can get a huge discount of up to $800 off. AT&T also offers discounts on iPhone 12 wireless chargers, cell phone protectors, and earbuds. No worries for the Android lovers as AT&T also has deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

