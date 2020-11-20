Black Friday AT&T Deals 2020: Early AT&T Phone Deals Identified by Saver Trends
Early Black Friday AT&T Wireless deals are here, check out the best early Black Friday Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy discounts on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday AT&T deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest savings on AT&T phone deals. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best AT&T Galaxy & Pixel Phone Deals:
- Save up to $700 off on Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T – check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S20 at AT&T
- Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy Note20 smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 40% off on Google Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
Best AT&T iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to $700 on the new iPhone 12 models at AT&T
- New and existing customers get the iPhone 12 for $100 at AT&T
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max at AT&T – new and existing AT&T customers can save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in, eligible upgrade, or installment plan options
- Save up to 50% off the iPhone 11 at AT&T – reduce monthly payments by $5/month when you trade in a qualifying smartphone.
- Save up to $800 on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max at AT&T – Get up to $800 off when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line
- Save up to 62% on the iPhone SE at AT&T – also available for $0/month with eligible trade ins
- Save up to $800 on the iPhone XR at AT&T – Get up to $800 off when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line
- Save on the iPhone XS Max at AT&T – available in silver, rose gold, and space gray, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max boasts a Super Retina display an 12MP dual-camera system
Best AT&T Apple Watch & iPad Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to $250 on the Apple Watch 4 at AT&T – check live prices on Apple Watch 4 44mm and 40mm case sizes with loop bands, sport bands, and milanese loop bands
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 44mm and 40mm case sizes for both the GPS + Cellular and GPS models
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 6 at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm, 44mm & Nike models
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch SE at AT&T – check out deals on the Apple Watch SE including 40mm & 44mm models
- Save on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad 8th generation
More AT&T Deals:
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
AT&T is one of the leading American telecom companies that provide not only cell phone plans but Internet and TV service, as well. AT&T Wireless promises the best phone deals for new and existing customers. For the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, new and existing AT&T customers can get a huge discount of up to $800 off. AT&T also offers discounts on iPhone 12 wireless chargers, cell phone protectors, and earbuds. No worries for the Android lovers as AT&T also has deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
