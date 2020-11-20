Black Friday Apple TV Deals 2020: Best Early Apple TV & TV 4K Deals Reported by Spending Lab

Save on Apple TV deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with 32GB Apple TV 4K deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 researchers are tracking the top early Apple TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on various Apple streaming device models. Links to the best deals are listed below.

The Apple TV 4K introduces two key features to the premium media device: 4K and HDR support. Apple’s fifth-generation TV also boasts support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, lending a truly cinematic quality to the streaming experience. Just like the 4th Gen Apple TV, the Apple TV 4K is available in 32GB and 64GB models. It comes with an A10X Fusion Processor, Siri or Apple TV remote, Netflix streaming, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It also offers an extensive catalog of 4K HDR shows as well as exclusive content via Apple TV+ subscriptions.

