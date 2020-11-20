Best Smartwatch Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Fossil, Suunto, Samsung, Apple, Fitbit & Garmin Smartwatch Savings Summarized by Consumer Walk
Black Friday 2020 experts round up the best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, Suunto, and Fossil wearables
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday deals experts have tracked all the top smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the top sales on best-selling models such as the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon – check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save $62 off on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch models at Dell.com – see the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and more
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches when you buy an eligible phone at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon – check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $212 on top-rated Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner, and vivosmart at Amazon – deals available on top-rated fitness trackers, smartwatches, and GPS navigation systems
- Save up to $150 on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com – click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com – Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android, and IOS
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to compare thousands of more live discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A smartwatch helps keep users connected especially when paired with a smartphone. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are two of the finest smartwatches on the market. Android users can find a more affordable alternative in the Fossil Sport with Qualcomm 3100 chipset. Fitness enthusiasts may find the Suunto 9 Baro with up to 120 hours of battery life or the titanium steel Garmin Fenix 6 with PowerGlass solar charging lens and heart rate monitor a better option.
