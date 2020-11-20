Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early 40mm & 44mm Apple Watch 4 Savings Rounded Up by Spending Lab

Save on Apple Watch Series 4 deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the top GPS and GPS + Cellular models discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Spending Lab have summarized all the top early Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday, featuring the best sales on Apple Watch devices. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:

Save on Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

– click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save on 16GB Apple Watch Series 4 at AT&T – check the live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 44mm case size and silver aluminum color

– check the live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 44mm case size and silver aluminum color Save up to 31% on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)