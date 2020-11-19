Virginia Hospital Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

“VHC is excited to work with Phunware to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app to the VHC community,” said Mike Mistretta, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Virginia Hospital Center. “This technology will provide ease of access for our patients from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers to helping patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.”

Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) is a 394-bed not-for-profit teaching facility in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. VHC was recently designated a Newsweek 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital, received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and once again named a Leapfrog Top Hospital in 2019. The Hospital is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics

“A native, digital front door on mobile is exactly the kind of cutting edge innovation that providers need to implement in order to reimagine their continuum of care in a mobile-first world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are thrilled to be working with the forward-thinking leadership team at Virginia Hospital Center on their digital transformation initiatives to not only enhance their patient experience on mobile, but also to improve their operational efficiencies, financial performance and clinical outcomes as well.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Virginia Hospital Center

