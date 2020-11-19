    • News

    Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Shure & More Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

    Compare the top early noise cancelling headphones & earbuds deals for Black Friday, including sales on Bose, Sony, Shure, Sennheiser & more

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our list of the top early noise-cancelling headphones deals for Black Friday, including all the latest discounts on Sony wh-1000xm3, Bose 700, Sennheiser PXC 550, Bose QC35, Sony wh-1000xm4, Shure AONIC 50 and more. Explore the best deals by clicking the links listed below.

    Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Deals:

    Best Headphones Deals:

    The best noise-cancelling headphones take music listening to the next level by tuning out unwanted sounds or even ambient noises while making music sound better. The Sony WH-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones offer freedom perfected in a truly wireless design. Equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise canceling with HD noise-cancelling, the WH-1000XM3 features a sleek but comfortable design along with a QN1e processor with a 24bit Audio signal processing that delivers dramatically improved sound quality. The WH-1000XM3 can also deliver up to 30 hours of battery life and supports Voice Assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. Other noise-cancelling alternatives worth noting are the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4, and Sennheiser PXC 550-II — all of which offer great overall sound signature and premium noise-cancelling performance.

