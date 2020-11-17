The Best Black Friday Powerbeats Pro Deals 2020: Early Wireless Earphones Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
Check out our summary of the top early Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones deals for Black Friday, including sales on Beats by Dr Dre wireless headphones
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to the best early Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on more Powerbeats true wireless headphones by Beats by Dr Dre. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Powerbeats Deals:
- Save up to 43% on Powerbeats wireless Bluetooth earphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the Powerbeats, Powerbeats3 & Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
- Save up to $100 on Powerbeats wireless headphones at Verizon – check the latest deals on the top-rated Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3 & Powerbeats headphones
- Save up to 33% on Powerbeats Pro earphones at Amazon – the Powerbeats Pro feature adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks that stay put during tough workouts
- Save up to $50 on the latest Powerbeats Pro headphones at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $120 on Powerbeats3 headphones at B&H Photo Video
Best Beats by Dre Deals:
- Save up to 55% on the latest Beats by Dre wireless headphones & Bluetooth speakers at Amazon – check the latest deals on top-rated Beats headphones and speakers like the Powerbeats Pro, Solo 3 and Beats Pill speaker
- Save up to $120 on Beats headphones like the Beats Solo Pro, Solo3 & Powerbeats Pro at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Beats headphones
- Save up to 60% on the latest Beats by Dre headphones & speakers at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $150 on Beats wireless headphones at Verizon
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare hundreds more active discounts right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Powerbeats Pro can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with a rich, clear sound field that has as much power as it does the definition. It’s sweat & water-resistant, with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks (with multiple ear tip options) that stay in place and move seamlessly with the user. The Powerbeats Pro also has a 5-minute Fast Fuel charging, which delivers up to 1.5 hours of playback when the battery is low. Aside from this, it features volume & track controls on each earbud, powered by Class 1 Bluetooth via Apple H1 chip, which allows for improved connection speed with extended range and fewer dropouts.
