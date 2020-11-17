Papa John’s New Atlanta Headquarters Headed to Three Ballpark Center in The Battery Atlanta

The 60,000 square foot location will include a state-of-the-art test kitchen to serve as the company’s testing ground for continued menu innovation

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced their new headquarters in Atlanta will be in Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta. The 60,000 square foot modern space will be designed to drive continued menu innovation and optimized integration across marketing, communications, customer experience, operations, HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and development functions.





Papa John’s expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and continue to expand positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years. The company’s IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will remain in the Louisville, KY offices. Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London, UK.

“ Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John’s. “ We’re excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool.”

This marks the third corporate headquarters to be located within The Battery Atlanta, following the Comcast regional headquarters and the thyssenkrupp North American headquarters.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Papa John’s to The Battery Atlanta where they will literally be at the intersection of the hottest office location in Metro Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. “ We are honored they chose Three Ballpark Center to house their new global headquarters and we look forward to a long partnership with their leadership team and employees.”

“ We are excited to welcome another premier global brand to Cobb County and the state of Georgia,” said Cobb Chamber president and CEO Sharon Mason. “ The investment and high-quality jobs that Papa John’s is bringing will add incredible opportunities for our county and state. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the top state for business and workforce.”

“ Papa John’s chose Metro Atlanta for their new headquarters due to the energetic and diverse community, world-class innovation, deep talent pool and accessibility through the world-class airport. We’re thrilled to open this office and look forward to growing our existing teams and embracing the local community,” said Marvin Boakye, Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John’s.

The brand will spend time in Atlanta preparing for the transition and recruiting for a number of roles to fill over the coming months. The new location at Three Ballpark Center (788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta, GA) and related organizational changes are expected to be completed by Summer 2021.

Click here for a rendering of the new Papa John’s Atlanta headquarters as well as a video announcement.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from the vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, KY and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company, or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

About The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta, a 2 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, offers an unmatched mix of boutique shopping, market-exclusive entertainment experiences, chef-driven restaurants, the Omni and Aloft Hotels, The Coca-Cola Roxy and 531 residences. The complex includes offices One Ballpark Center, Comcast’s regional headquarters; Two Ballpark Center, home to SPACES; Three Ballpark Center (opening 2021), which will serve as thyssenkrupp’s North American headquarters; and Four Ballpark Center (opening 2020). Powered by Comcast’s all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

