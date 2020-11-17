Keep Thanksgiving Day Traditions Alive this Holiday, Plymouth Rock TV Brings the #1 Thanksgiving Parade in the Nation and a Holiday Celebration to Viewers Exclusively to DistroTV

Honoring the 400th Anniversary of the Plymouth Landing, Tune In for A Marathon Holiday Celebration Reimagined for Broadcast Audiences

SAN BRUNO, Calif. & PLYMOUTH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This holiday may look different for families across the United States but Plymouth Rock TV (PRTV) in partnership with DistroTV, www.Distro.tv is keeping traditions alive with “A Tribute to the American Thanksgiving Experience 2020.” The 24-hour programming marathon celebrates Thanksgiving Day and is reimagined for at-home viewers who can tune in exclusively to DistroTV https://www.distro.tv, starting Wednesday, November 25 and continuing through Thanksgiving Day. DistroTV is available on the web as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android devices.





The special program brings audiences the Plymouth Rock Thanksgiving Day parade, ranked the No. 1 Thanksgiving parade in the nation and featuring beautifully decorated floats representing historic events, honoring national anniversaries and celebrating every period of American history. The parade is one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades that visually brings to life America’s rich heritage representing each century from the 17th through the 21st.

The holiday program will pay special tribute to the 400th anniversary of pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock, and PRTV has edited a never-before-seen marathon broadcast that includes lost footage, rarely seen perspectives, fan contributions and more. The program will include marching bands from around the globe, handmade rolling floats, expert re-enactors honoring generations of heroes, and a visit from St. Nick. It will also include content from England, the Netherlands, and The Wampanoag Nation and their contributions to the story of Thanksgiving including interviews with passengers who actually sailed over on the Mayflower 2 in 1952.

“The Thanksgiving Parade is the highlight of the year in Plymouth and while we can’t enjoy it in person, we’ve put together something really special anchored by the theme of ‘unity’ to bring the magic of past parades and family gatherings into our homes,” said Chuck Nilosek, Plymouth Rock TV. “On the 400th Anniversary of the landing at Plymouth, we invite viewers to join us for an accurate portrayal of the origins, traditions and history of the Thanksgiving Holiday, without leaving out any aspects that might be contrary to the popular narrative that existed for so long,”

“We’re honored to bring audiences around the globe an experience that has been the highlight of New England every year,” said Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroTV. “DistroTV has distinguished itself as the free streaming service providing a home to important programmers sharing unique stories. Plymouth TV has been a bedrock of New England local broadcast and we’re proud to expand its reach.”

With a line-up of free live-streaming content and on-demand channels and hundreds of hours of programming, DistroTV offers a wide selection of news, movies and television series, and entertainment for audiences globally.

About DistroTV

DistroTV, https://www.distro.tv, is a free streaming television service catering to multicultural, globally-minded viewers in the US, Canada, and UK. Satisfying the growing demand for premium video content in multiple languages, DistroTV delivers a broad range of premium video content from producers in North America and UK, as well as from a range of cultures around the world including India’s vibrant Bollywood content, Latin America, Chinese and SE Asian programming. With over 50 live/linear channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV connects with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. With a growing list of curated channels from leading brands as well as producers, DistroTV feeds the growing demand for content from every corner of the world. DistroTV is available on the web as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android devices.

DistroTV is the first direct-to-consumer offering from DistroScale, a technology company founded in 2013, known for providing a global clientele of thousands of media properties with the industry’s most comprehensive video platform for web, apps, and streaming. DistroScale is an all-in-one solution providing infrastructure, content delivery, curation, analytics and a full suite of monetization options. Video enabled by DistroScale reaches over 250 million visitors per month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. More information is available at www.distroscale.com.

