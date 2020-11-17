 Introducing Toast Go® 2 and Toast Order & Pay®: Contactless Suite Empowers Restaurateurs to Keep Guests Safe and Grow Average Check Size to Navigate This Winter

Toast customers increase orders by 31 percent with Toast Go® 2, check size by 45 percent with Toast Order and Pay® despite continuous industry changes due to the COVID-19 health crisis

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudtechnology—Toast, the leading restaurant management platform, today unveiled the next generation of its mobile handheld point of sale: Toast Go® 2. Along with Toast Order & Pay® — a platform that facilitates ordering and paying from the convenience and safety of a guest’s own smartphone — Toast Go® 2 reduces unnecessary contact and streamlines service. Restaurateurs who use Toast handhelds and Toast Order & Pay® are better positioned to increase order volume and check size, enabling them to adapt to the needs of today’s COVID-19 health crisis and prepare for the guest expectations of the future.





“Ever since COVID-19 hit, our customers have been asking for no-contact payment options. With Toast Go® 2, we’re taking orders curbside with guests not even getting out of their cars. The order is sent straight to the kitchen, we take payment on the spot, and it’s all completely contactless,” said Jax Bell, GM of Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill in Kansas City, MO.

Toast Go® 2: Faster, Stronger, Safer

Toast Go® 2 integrates seamlessly with Toast’s restaurant-grade hardware and software. Additionally, the handheld offers contactless checkout with Apple Pay®, Google Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and tap-to-pay; possesses a 24-hour battery life; and, features processing speeds three times faster than its predecessor. Top benefits include:

Faster : ready for use indoors, outdoors, drive-through, or curbside, Toast Go® 2 adapts to how waiters serve. With increased efficiency, waitstaff can turn more tables; this means staff members receive higher tips and restaurateurs reduce labor costs while retaining top employees.

: ready for use indoors, outdoors, drive-through, or curbside, Toast Go® 2 adapts to how waiters serve. With increased efficiency, waitstaff can turn more tables; this means staff members receive higher tips and restaurateurs reduce labor costs while retaining top employees. Stronger : Toast Go® 2 is purpose-built for a busy restaurant environment; it’s drop-proof from up to four feet and IP54-rated for spill and dust resistance.

: Toast Go® 2 is purpose-built for a busy restaurant environment; it’s drop-proof from up to four feet and IP54-rated for spill and dust resistance. Safer: contactless payments provide guests and employees with peace of mind during the COVID-19 health crisis and beyond.

Better Together: Toast Go® 2 and Toast Order & Pay®

As a result of indoor dining restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 health crisis, restaurants of all sizes are under pressure to offer contactless technology and expand dining areas to include patios, sidewalks, and even streets. With Toast Go® 2 and Toast Order & Pay®, waitstaff spend less time running between tables and the kitchen and more time delivering a great hospitality experience.

“Restaurateurs need technology that helps them quickly adapt — whether it’s pivoting business models, adhering to new regulations, or answering changing guest expectations for safety and convenience,” said Steve Fredette, president and co-founder of Toast. “Toast Go® 2 delivers on all fronts: it flexes for delivery and takeout, works for QSR and FSR, minimizes interactions through contactless payments, and reduces mistakes to keep revenue up and costs down. When paired together, Toast Go® 2 and Toast Order & Pay® meet the demands of today’s ever-changing regulations and the diner experience of the future.”

Restaurant owners and operators can learn more about Toast Go® 2, Toast Order & Pay®, and schedule a personalized demo here. Toast recently launched a new resource hub to help owners and operators discover the right tools, technology tips, and advice for running successful restaurants; see here to learn more.

About Toast

Launched in 2013, Toast is democratizing technology for restaurants of all sizes. Built exclusively for restaurants and driven by a passion to enable their success, Toast connects employees, operations, and guests on an easy-to-use platform so restaurateurs can stay one step ahead of a rapidly evolving hospitality market. Tens of thousands of restaurants partner with Toast to increase revenue, streamline operations, retain great employees, and create raving fans. Toast was named to Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology, 2020 Forbes Fintech 50, 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, and 2019 SXSW Interactive Innovation Finals. Learn more at www.toasttab.com.

