Fitbit Versa 3, 2 & Lite Black Friday Deals (2020) Reported by Saver Trends
Here’s a comparison of the best early Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on the Versa Lite, 2 & 3 smartwatches
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Saver Trends are rating all the top early Fitbit Versa smartwatch deals for Black Friday, including sales on Fitbit Versa 2 & 3. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
- Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches at Walmart – the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com – check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com – the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
- Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com – check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart – check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Versa 2 & 3-month Fitbit Premium plan Fitbit.com– new users can get 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon – check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon– check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon– savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
Fitbit has entered the third generation of its Versa line of activity trackers. Compared to brands like Samsung or Apple, Fitbit has produced more affordable yet attractive fitness trackers. Coming after its predecessor, the Versa 2, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a steal when it comes to its built-in GPS, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and call answering capability. It may be thicker than the Versa Lite, but it is still very comfortable to wear all day.
