Black Friday iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini Deals 2020 Published by Retail Fuse

Early Black Friday Apple iPhone 12 deals for 2020 are live, review all the best early Black Friday unlocked iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini deals below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of the top early Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals for Black Friday, including all the top deals on iPhone plans and unlocked handsets. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPhone 12 Deals:
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the new iPhone 12 models at AT&T
- New and existing customers get the iPhone 12 for $100 at AT&T
- Save on the iPhone 12 at Boost Mobile – check the latest prices on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 12 5G models
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save on the unlocked iPhone 12 at Amazon – the latest iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage configurations and can be purchased unlocked or carrier-locked
- Save on the newest iPhone 12 & 12 mini at AT&T
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max at AT&T – new and existing AT&T customers can save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in, eligible upgrade, or installment plan options
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
- Save up to 37% on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
Apple interestingly chose to offer the iPhone 12 in a standard 6.1-inch size and a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Both have a Super Retina XDR display with a Ceramic Shield front that Apple claims has 4 times better drop performance than previous iPhones. With the latest A14 Bionic chip, performance and battery life are also improved. Shoppers can choose from several fresh colors, including Blue, Green, Red, White, and Black, as well as between unlocked and carrier-locked models.
