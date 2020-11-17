Available Today: Olive Pro Blurs the Line Between Hearing Aids and HiFi Audio Earbuds

Olive Pro’s modern design, unmatched pricing and smart AI technology is the ultimate hearing aids killer, offering affordable hearing for all.

CARSON CITY, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthyHearing–Today, Olive Union is announcing its latest smart hearable – Olive Pro – to combat the social and economic barriers to hearing aid use. The 2-in-1 hearing aids and truly wireless HiFi earbuds look like conventional Bluetooth earbuds, but are armed with artificial intelligence to isolate unwanted noises and enhance music, conversations, TV and more, all to your specific hearing profile. Like other hearing aids, the Olive Pro is an FDA class II medical device, but is a fraction of the cost and doesn’t require a visit to the audiologist. Olive Pro is available today starting at a special pre-order price of $149 ($299 MSRP), and will be shipping in Q1 2021.

“Everyone takes a different road to healthy hearing, but no matter the journey, today’s hearing aids industry has placed unnecessary business-driven roadblocks along the way,” said Owen Song, Founder and CEO of Olive Union. “When my uncle first needed hearing assistance, everything from design and pricing to technology and maintenance turned him away. Our third-generation Olive Pro was built for him and the 466-million people globally, suffering from some level of hearing loss.”

Only 20 percent of those with hearing loss seek hearing help; Olive Pro makes joining the road to healthy hearing as easy as possible, starting from the comfort of your own home. Once in hand, calibrating the Olive Pro to your personalized hearing profile takes just 5-minutes and can be set up from the Olive Union iOS or Android apps – no appointment or audiologist needed. And, when changes to your hearing levels require new settings, recalibration is as easy as the initial 5-minute setup.

Olive Pro customizes your hearing by optimizing audio frequencies to your sound profile, while automatically cancelling background noises and feedback. Equipped with HD speakers and two-way balanced armature drivers, it has the ability to distinguish and amplify voices, and deliver personalized music EQ. The new onboard drivers, coupled with Olive’s AI-driven tech, enhances your day-to-day hearing and music listening experience, customizing the audio output to your personal hearing profile.

The Olive Pro adapts to any given environment – whether indoor or outdoors – using onboard mics to capture, isolate, filter and reduce distracting background noises, all while amplifying the sounds that matter most. Maximum gains, amplification and stereo sound in Olive Pro produce ultra-clear sound quality and heightened speech recognition. And, with 18+ hours of battery life, users can rely on Olive Pro for real-world hearing along with high-def hands-free music and calling, all-day.

Olive Pro’s uncompromised delivery of high-fidelity hearing and music starts today with a special pre-order price of $149 (50% $299 MSRP). To learn more, visit: OliveUnion.com.

Contacts

Dan Turk



danielturk@maxborgesagency.com