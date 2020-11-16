Tone & Sculpt Names Danyele Wilson as Its First U.S.-Based Trainer

Popular Health & Fitness App Diversifies Workout & Training Options

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#danyelewilson—Tone & Sculpt, a highly-interactive fitness training app for women, has added its first U.S. trainer, Danyele Wilson, 31, out of Chicago, Ill. Based in London, Tone & Sculpt has been helping women around the world meet their wellness goals with its life-changing workout and nutrition program. Co-founded in 2019 by fitness and lifestyle personality Krissy Cela along with product specialist Jack Bullimore, Tone & Sculpt has grown quickly in terms of subscribers and app functionality, with more than 500,000 downloads to date. Along with Cela, Wilson will train members while adding an abundance of new dynamic workouts and content, like motivational pep talks, to the Tone & Sculpt fitness library; and brings a combination of sports performance and functional strength training that will excite and challenge users no matter their physical condition.





An avid athlete, Wilson’s love for fitness started at an early age as a talented gymnast who then went on to cheerlead throughout college at Indiana University. Always in awe of the human body, Wilson turned her passion for athletics into a career where she could motivate others through group coaching to become the strongest, most powerful versions of themselves. Wilson’s Instagram community, nearly 240,000 followers strong, tune in daily to access the tools and encouragement needed to unlock their full physical and mental potential.

“We are beyond excited to add Danyele to the Tone & Sculpt team as her unique flare, high energy and motivating style of training will greatly benefit and inspire our current and future subscribers to achieve their wellness goals, none too big or too small,” said Cela. “Danyele exemplifies the Tone & Sculpt brand and culture, already having guided thousands of women on their transformative health journeys. And just like myself, Danyele’s personal approach makes all the difference in our members’ success and truly sets Tone & Sculpt apart from other fitness apps.”

With most of the world challenged to develop new at-home workout habits, Tone & Sculpt has become a go-to for individuals seeking flexible workouts that can easily plug into their daily routine. Designed to make fitness and wellbeing accessible and sustainable for all women, Tone & Sculpt was created to help users of all backgrounds, fitness levels, shapes and sizes set and achieve their wellness goals whether working out from home or the gym. There’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to fitness, which is why every workout, most of which are under 30 minutes, recipe and nutrition plan can be customized to the user’s schedule and lifestyle.

“I firmly believe that no one was created to be average and that everything we need to be phenomenal is already within us; and as Tone & Sculpt’s newest trainer, it’s my job to make you believe it!” said Wilson. “As an athletically built woman of color, I’m looking forward to providing body positive representation for all women, especially those who have been understated in the fitness industry. Rather than focusing on superficial goals or just checking a box, my tough-love training style focuses on improving a woman’s overall strength, performance and mental capacity. I am so excited to introduce more Americans to the amazing Tone & Sculpt platform… let’s do this!”

The Tone & Sculpt app is available for download via Apple iOS and Android Google Play.

ABOUT TONE & SCULPT

The Tone & Sculpt mobile app, one of the leading female-focused and-founded fitness platforms, has been helping women around the world meet their health and wellness goals through home and gym-based workouts. Co-founded by fitness personality Krissy Cela and product specialist Jack Bullimore in 2019, Tone & Sculpt was created to help women from all backgrounds and fitness levels feel strong and powerful. And because there’s no “one size fits all” fitness program, each plan, recipe and workout routine is completely customizable to the individual’s goals, schedule and lifestyle. For more information about Tone & Sculpt’s training and nutrition programs, visit www.toneandsculpt.app along with the brand’s Instagram and YouTube channel.

