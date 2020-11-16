    • News

    Strategy Analytics: HP Narrowly Wins #1 Notebook Share Amid Strong Back-to-School Demand

    Posted on

    Global Chromebook market share reached 16% in Q3 2020, more than doubling shipments year-on-year

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HP edged out Lenovo for the first time in years by a slim margin to regain leadership in the notebook PC market. Overall, the industry picked up pace last quarter as the world moves on to new options of remote working, education and digitalisation, driving 34% year-on-year shipment growth, according to Strategy Analytics’ latest report. This high growth rate was actually limited by tight supply in the face of record demand, adding more drama to the competitive landscape as winter and more COVID lockdowns approach.

    The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q3 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-notebook-pc-shipments-and-market-share-q3-2020-results-121120

    Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst said, “The third quarter would have been even more productive for some vendors if they were able to deliver more devices to meet high demand. Supply will remain a key concern as demand is expected to stay high amid rising COVID-19 infections around the world as the Northern Hemisphere enters a very difficult winter. With the pandemic still lingering across the globe, consumers have started their purchases before the holiday season to prepare for the new ‘normal’ of working and studying from home.”

    Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “Chromebook delivered strong growth in both commercial and consumer segments as the operating system remained the favourite option for schools and students in developed markets. Meanwhile, the Gaming and Ultramobile segments performed very well as consumers spent more money on notebooks being used for multiple tasks (entertainment and productivity) for an extended period of time.”

    Exhibit 1: HP Shipment Growth Outpaced the Market, Barely Putting Market Share over the Top1

    Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

    Vendor

    Q3 ’20

    Q3 ’19

    Quarterly Growth Y/Y

    HP

    14.7

    10.3

    43%

    Lenovo

    14.6

    11.7

    25%

    Dell

    8.5

    7.2

    18%

    Apple

    6.0

    4.3

    39%

    Acer

    4.9

    3.7

    34%

    Others

    13.4

    9.1

    48%

    Totals

    62.2

    46.2

    34%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

    Vendor

    Q3 ’20

    Q3 ’19

    HP

    23.6%

    22.2%

    Lenovo

    23.6%

    25.3%

    Dell

    13.7%

    15.6%

    Apple

    9.7%

    9.3%

    Acer

    7.9%

    8.0%

    Others

    21.6%

    19.6%

    Totals

    100.0%

    100.0%

    Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

    Exhibit 2: Chromebook Shipments More than Doubled Due to Back-to-School and e-Learning Demand1

    Global Notebook PC Shipments by Operating System

    (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

    Operating System

    Q3 ’20

    Q3 ’19

    Quarterly Growth Y/Y

    Windows

    45.3

    36.8

    23%

    Chrome

    10.0

    4.5

    124%

    MacOS

    6.0

    4.3

    39%

    Others

    0.8

    0.6

    34%

    Totals

    62.2

    46.2

    34%

     

     

     

     

     

    Global Notebook PC Market Share by Operating System

    (Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

    Operating System

    Q3 ’20

    Q3 ’19

    Windows

    72.8%

    79.6%

    Chrome

    16.1%

    9.7%

    MacOS

    9.7%

    9.3%

    Others

    1.4%

    1.4%

    Totals

    100.0%

    100.0%

    Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

    1 All figures are rounded

