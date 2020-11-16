Moocho Debuts New Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds

Sister Brand of Tofurky is Closing the Taste and Texture Gap in Vegan Cheese

HOOD RIVER, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moocho, a plant-based dairy brand leveling up dairy-free comfort foods, announced today the launch of its new dairy-free cheese Shreds. The dairy-free Shreds, in flavors including Cheddar, Mozzarella and Fiesta Blend, are crafted with simple, modern ingredients, and apply fermented cultures and aging used in traditional cheese-making techniques to level up comfort food favorites. With big, smooth flavors, the new chef-crafted plant-based cheeses provide tasty, affordable, and accessible dairy-free foods with the texture shoppers crave.





Unique in taste and texture, Moocho Shreds are vegan, 100% non-GMO and gluten-free and contain 0% Cholesterol. Made to melt and stretch just as well as traditional dairy-based cheese, new Shreds are perfect for stepping-up plant-based pizza, tacos and mac ‘n cheese.

“Category research suggests shoppers see a gap in the plant-based cheese category where brands haven’t been able to provide a taste and texture that people crave,” said Jaime Athos, president and CEO of Moocho and its sister brand, Tofurky. “Moocho aims to improve category perception and impress a market hungry for delicious, affordable and accessible plant-based options. As a category, we can do better now, with more ingredient options available.”

Moocho is a brand for current and future dairy-free enthusiasts, born of a revolution in new-school recipes and simple, modern ingredients. It aims to provide tasty, affordable and accessible dairy-free foods with a texture that shoppers crave, closing the gap between what is currently offered and what consumers want. Moocho is also a Certified Benefit Corporation that reinvests in environmental initiatives, advocates for environmental conservation, and invests in its community.

Moocho dairy-free Shreds are now available for purchase in 8-oz. bags with an SRP of $4.99. Moocho Shreds are available in select grocery stores, including H-E-B, as well as food service. For more information, visit moochofoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram @sayMoocho.

