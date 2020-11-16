    • News

    Jeffree Star Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Mystery Box, Lipstick, and More Jeffree Star Cosmetics Deals Compiled by Deal Stripe

    Early Black Friday Jeffree Star Cosmetics deals for 2020 are underway, compare the latest early Black Friday Jeffree Star Mystery Box, lipstick holder, highlighter, and more sales on this page

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our list of the top early Jeffree Star deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top offers on the Jeffree Star lipsticks, mystery boxes, highlighters, eyeshadow palettes, and more cosmetics. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

    Best Jeffree Star Deals:

    Best Cosmetics Deals:

    Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    Jeffree Star is one of the best selling makeup brands there is. Adding to the popularity of the brand is also the social media icon status of its owner and developer, Jeffrey Star. The vlogger is known for his outrageous makeup tutorials and his fun personality could also be the inspiration behind the Jeffree Star Mystery Box. These are boxes of Jeffree Star cosmetics, merchandise, and accessories that a customer only gets to see once the box is received. His mystery boxes often include a product that will never be produced again. Thus, exhilarates followers and brand fanatics to buy a Mystery Box before it runs out.

