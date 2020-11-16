Jeffree Star Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Mystery Box, Lipstick, and More Jeffree Star Cosmetics Deals Compiled by Deal Stripe
Early Black Friday Jeffree Star Cosmetics deals for 2020 are underway, compare the latest early Black Friday Jeffree Star Mystery Box, lipstick holder, highlighter, and more sales on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our list of the top early Jeffree Star deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top offers on the Jeffree Star lipsticks, mystery boxes, highlighters, eyeshadow palettes, and more cosmetics. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Jeffree Star Deals:
- Save on Jeffree Star cosmetics at Amazon.com – find live prices for cosmetics, including lipsticks, highlighters, scrubs, lip gloss, eye shadow palettes, and more
- Shop Jeffree Star lip care products at Amazon – get the latest prices on Jeffree Star lip scrubs, including Blue Raspberry Sucker, Watermelon Gum, Pink Lemonade, Blueberry Pie, and more
- Save on Jeffree Star eyeshadow palettes at Amazon.com – including Blood Lust, Orgy, Mini Breaker, Beauty Killer, Blood Sugar, Jawbreaker, Thirsty Palettes, and more
- Shop Jeffree Star lipsticks and lip gloss at Amazon – check for the latest prices on Velour Liquid Lipstick Liquids, including Unicorn Blood, Redrum, Designer Blood, Leo, Scorpio, Anna Nicole, and more
Best Cosmetics Deals:
- Save up to 70% on MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome & more top brands at Ulta.com – get the latest discounts from top makeup brands on mascara, serums, eyeshadow palettes, foundation, powder, and more
- Save up to 33% on best selling beauty must-haves from MAC at MACCosmetics.com – click for live prices on foundation, concealers, lipsticks, blushes, Skinfinish powders, mascaras, and more well-loved makeup products
- Save up to 80% off on makeup & beauty from NYX, L’Oreal, NARS, Neutrogena & more at Walmart – find awesome deals on make-up, eye shadow, lipstick & gift sets
- Save up to 40% off on Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup & more lipsticks, brushes & eyeshadow at Amazon – including best-selling eyeshadow palettes, makeup sets, lip kits, toners, brush sets and more
- Save up to 80% on makeup, skincare, fragrances & more at Clinique.com
- Save up to 65% on BH makeup sets and more at BHCosmetics.com – including eyeshadows palettes, glitter sets, blush ons, liquid lipsticks, pressed powder, and more
- Save up to 50% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of makeup, cosmetics, moisturizers, tools & more at Dermstore.com – check the latest savings on curated makeup and skincare kits & top-rated eye, lip & face makeup
- Save on Glossier’s best selling makeup, skincare, and body care products at Glossier.com – click the link to see the latest deals on Balm Dotcom, Futuredew, Cloud Paint, Lash Slick, and other top-rated Glossier products
- Save up to 75% on Sephora makeup, skincare, fragrances & cosmetics at Sephora.com
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals for more savings available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Jeffree Star is one of the best selling makeup brands there is. Adding to the popularity of the brand is also the social media icon status of its owner and developer, Jeffrey Star. The vlogger is known for his outrageous makeup tutorials and his fun personality could also be the inspiration behind the Jeffree Star Mystery Box. These are boxes of Jeffree Star cosmetics, merchandise, and accessories that a customer only gets to see once the box is received. His mystery boxes often include a product that will never be produced again. Thus, exhilarates followers and brand fanatics to buy a Mystery Box before it runs out.
