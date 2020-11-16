goPuff Is Giving Away Milk Bar Truffle Crumb Cakes For Its Birthday

Every customer who orders from goPuff on November 17 will receive a free pack of Milk Bar Birthday Truffle Crumb Cakes with their order, while supplies last

Starting tomorrow, five popular Milk Bar products are available for delivery in minutes via goPuff

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gopuff—goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, is turning seven and has partnered with Milk Bar, a brand synonymous with fun and happiness, to celebrate this milestone with its customers. Every customer who orders from goPuff on November 17 will receive a free pack of Milk Bar Birthday Truffle Crumb Cakes or Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cakes with their order (while supplies last)! goPuff also announced a national partnership with Milk Bar: starting November 17, goPuff customers can order a variety of Milk Bar’s new grocery store treats to be delivered in minutes, any day of the week.





Elizabeth Romaine, Director of Communications at goPuff, added: “For goPuff’s birthday, we wanted to give something back to the customers who have supported us through the years. Their loyalty is what has driven goPuff’s success and rapid growth, where today, we deliver thousands of essentials to customers in more than 500 cities. We’re excited to not only gift our customers Birthday Truffle Crumb Cakes today, but also announce our national partnership with Milk Bar just in time for the holidays. Now, our customers can have their new grocery store cookies and treats delivered in 30 minutes.”

Luke Ledyard, Senior Director of Sales at Milk Bar, said: “At Milk Bar, we’re all about spreading joy in unexpected ways, so we’re thrilled to kick off our goPuff partnership with a giveaway for their customers today. goPuff’s focus on saving the day for their customers makes them a perfect partner for us, and with this launch, it’s never been easier – or faster – to access our products.”

goPuff customers can order the following Milk Bar products for immediate delivery:

Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake (2ct) – Crunchy-on-the-outside, fudgy-on-the-inside snack cakes inspired by Milk Bar’s signature Cake Truffles and nostalgic supermarket desserts.

(2ct) Crunchy-on-the-outside, fudgy-on-the-inside snack cakes inspired by Milk Bar’s signature Cake Truffles and nostalgic supermarket desserts. Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake (2ct) – Chocolate Confetti is choc full of rich cocoa, mini chocolate chips, and lots of rainbow sprinkles.

(2ct) – Chocolate Confetti is choc full of rich cocoa, mini chocolate chips, and lots of rainbow sprinkles. Milk Bar Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies (8ct) – Milk Bar’s riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie, packed full of caramelized cornflakes and gooey marshmallows.

(8ct) – Milk Bar’s riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie, packed full of caramelized cornflakes and gooey marshmallows. Milk Bar Compost Cookies (8ct) – The original sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie, with chocolate chips in a deep vanilla base, plus Milk Bar’s five recommended food groups: pretzels, potato chips, graham crackers, coffee, oats and butterscotch.

(8ct) – The original sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie, with chocolate chips in a deep vanilla base, plus Milk Bar’s five recommended food groups: pretzels, potato chips, graham crackers, coffee, oats and butterscotch. Milk Bar Confetti Cookies (8ct) – All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rainbow sprinkles — combine in buttery, chewy sugar cookie heaven.

The treats get even more sweet for goPuff’s top 50 Fam subscribers: the company is delivering 6-inch Milk Bar Birthday Cakes and exclusive goPuff swag to its most loyal Fam across the country. Fam, goPuff’s membership program, offers subscribers various perks, including free delivery on all orders. Top subscribers were identified based on a number of criteria, including total number of orders, recent orders and number of referrals, among other factors. A few lucky individuals will even get a special surprise Non-Contact Delivery from goPuff’s founders!

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products to over-the-counter medications to food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

