Gizmo Watch Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Verizon Gizmo Watch 2 & More Deals Rated by Spending Lab
The best early Gizmo Watch deals for Black Friday, including the Verizon Gizmo Watch, Gizmo Watch 2, and more smartwatch sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 researchers are sharing the best early Gizmo Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top deals on Verizon’s Gizmo Watch Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition, Gizmo Watch 2, and more smartwatches. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Gizmo Watch Deals:
- Save up to $50 on a wide range of Gizmo Watches, chargers & stylish bands at Verizon.com – check the latest prices on Gizmo watches and accessories
- Save up to 47% on Gizmo watches, bands & accessories at Walmart – see the live prices on gizmo watches, replacement parts and nylon bands available in kids and adult sizes
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Gizmo watches at Amazon – check the latest deals on gizmo watches with various features including voice and wi-fi calls, camera, games and more
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon– check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
The Verizon Gizmowatch is a wearable device that is geared toward kids. What makes this smartwatch very convenient is its GPS and LTE connectivity. The Gizmo Watch provides real-time location tracking and supports calls and texts with approved contacts. It has a 1.4-inch colorful and intuitive display. Its band is very comfortable to wear on the wrist. Once set up, the child can press the Check-in button and it instantly sends an alert to the assigned phone the time and location of the child.
