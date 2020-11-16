CuriosityStream and Tata Sky Announce New Distribution Partnership to Bring World-Class Factual Entertainment to Viewers Across India

CuriosityStream Set to Launch on November 17, 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), one of the world’s leading factual streaming services and media companies, and Tata Sky, India’s largest content distribution and Pay TV platform, today announced a new partnership to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to viewers across India.





Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s award-winning content via Tata Sky Binge which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge aggregates the best of premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription.

Curiosity Stream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app. Tata Sky subscribers can view the CuriosityStream platform service on #715 on the EPG, starting November 17th, 2020.

“CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating events, people, and places,” said Bakori Davis, Managing Director and Head of International Distribution for CuriosityStream. “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer for Tata Sky said, “CuriosityStream has thousands of informative and thought-provoking documentaries covering the realms of science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue and we are very proud of this association.”

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy the exclusive originals, series and features including popular titles like Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dragons & Damsels Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.

Created by John Hendricks, the visionary founder of Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream is renowned for its unique brand of storytelling and stunning visuals that immerse viewers in exclusive originals, series and features that help them explore their passions and discover new ones. Tata Sky viewers will have access to the full category of factual entertainment with CuriosityStream’s award-winning programming covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Tata Sky

Tata Sky Limited, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and TFCF Corporation (formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.). Incorporated in 2001 and launched services in 2006, Tata Sky is India’s leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services. With the objective of connecting to the best content in the world on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere. Tata Sky was the first to launch multiple products and services that redefined the subscribers viewing experience in the country. Tata Sky was the first to bring customized package and ala-carte channels options and Interactive services on the platform, Hindi programming guide, VOD and DIY video library and many more.

Tata Sky brought about a complete paradigm shift in the market with the launch of Tata Sky+, offering the breakthrough ‘Personal Video Recorder’ (PVR) technology for the first time in the Indian subcontinent, with unique features such as Pause, Record & Rewind Live TV. It was also the first to launch a 4k enabled and Transfer enabled STB in India. Tata Sky was the first to launch platform and interactive services customized for the Indian market. The 25 interactive services today include Tata Sky Fun Learn, Tata Sky Smart Games, Tata Sky Vedic Math, Tata Sky English, Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Smart Manager, Tata Sky Classroom, Tata Sky Javed Akhtar, Tata Sky Music+, Tata Sky Devotion, Tata Sky Darshan, Tata Sky Comedy, Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Fitness and Tata Sky Dance Studio. Tata Sky is the only Pay TV player in the world, to have a successful business model on its offering of pioneering interactive services today.

Tata Sky provides the most comprehensive channels and platform services line-up ranging from movies, news, entertainment and sports channels. The Tata Sky Mobile App enables subscribers to experience Live TV as they would have watched it on their TV sets, along with services such as On-Demand with over 5000 titles, Remote Record to set recording on the STB even when not at home or near the STB and Transfer to download and view content recorded from the STB.

The company has invested in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, partnered with global leaders to provide superior technology and set-up high-end 24×7 call centres in 14 languages across the country manned by multi-lingual customer service associates to offer professional and efficient customer service. Tata Sky currently has 652 channels & services (498 SD, 91 HD channels, 25 interactive services, 16 SD and 9 HD movie showcase).

Tata Sky has been a pioneer in the HD Set top box segment having significant market share in the category. It has been continuously adding new channels and platform services across various genres and languages to beef up its content offering to cater to all segments of the audience. Tata Sky currently has its footprints spread across 4 lakh towns with over 19 million connections in India.

