    • News

    Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020

    Posted on

    DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that Management will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020.

    Capstead’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and will be accessible to registered attendees through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com. If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please visit the IDEAS website.

    Additionally, a webcast of the presentation will be available at 7:00 am CST on Monday, November 16, 2020 through the investor relations section of the Company’s website under the event calendar page of the news and market information tab at http://www.capstead.com.

    About Capstead

    Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

    Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.

    Contacts

    Lindsey Crabbe

    (214) 874-2339

     

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!