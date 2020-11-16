Best iPad Mini Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Apple iPad Mini 5 & 4 Deals Published by Deal Stripe
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the best early iPad mini deals for Black Friday, featuring the best sales on iPad mini 4, iPad Mini 5, and other Apple tablets. Find the full range of deals using the links below.
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
- Save on the iPad mini (5th gen) at AT&T – comes in 64GB and 256GB storage configurations and is compatible with the Apple Pencil
- Save up to 35% on Apple iPad mini & iPad mini 4 at Amazon – instant savings on top-rated iPad mini models with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular, as well as renewed models
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save up to 38% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 Apple iPad (10.2 Inch, 8th generation) & iPad Mini
- Save on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad 8th generation
- Save on Apple iPads at B&H Photo Video
The latest Apple iPad mini, the iPad mini 5, offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iPad mini 4. It has a much faster system-on-chip with the A12 Bionic chip instead of the A8 and it’s now compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Storage options start at 64GB and max at 256GB, whereas it used to range from 16GB to 128GB previously. While the overall design is very similar, the iPad mini 5th Generation has slightly improved visuals with True Tone and P3 wide color display as well as 500 nits of max brightness.
