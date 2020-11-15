Verizon Fios Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Verizon Fios Internet Deals Reported by Deal Stripe
Black Friday experts are reviewing the top early Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on Verizon Fios Internet, TV & phone plans, and prices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday 2020, including the top Verizon Fios 200mbps, 400mbps, Gigabit Connection & YouTube TV plans discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
- Working from Home? Switch to Fios for the most reliable Internet, starting at $39.99.
- Switch to Fios and get Internet at a price you’ll love. + 1 month of YouTube TV on us
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch 6 at Verizon – the new Apple Watch 6 comes in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save $150 on Apple iPad with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
Today, high-speed internet for HD streaming and more is a must-have in any home. Fiber optics is the latest and fastest data transfer technology and Verizon offers you a fast and reliable fiber-optics network with their Verizon Fios plan. Enjoy seamless high-definition streaming with crystal clear images and audio. When you subscribe to Verizon Fios, you get free installation and no annual contract so you can switch to a different plan at any time.
