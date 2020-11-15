Fossil Smartwatch Black Friday Deals (2020) Ranked by The Consumer Post
Early Black Friday Fossil smartwatch deals for 2020 are live, check out the top early Black Friday Gen 5, 5E, 4, 3 and more Fossil smartwatch deals here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers are rating the latest early Fossil smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Fossil’s top hybrid, sport, and Gen 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches. Find the full selection of deals using the links below.
Best Fossil Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com – Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of Fossil smartwatches at Belk.com – check live prices on Fossil Smartwatch Sport and Hybrid smartwatch lines for men and women
- Save on men’s smartwatches from Fossil at Walmart – check the latest deals which include the Fossil Commuter, Hybrid, Gen 5 series and more
- Save up to $64 on Fossil women’s smartwatches at Amazon – click the link to find the latest discounts on stainless steel, silicone and leather strap Fossil smartwatches for women
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon– check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare hundreds more savings available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Fossil is a trusted brand of smartwatches and luxury wearables. The Gen 5 smartwatch offers a lot of features and advantages. It can track the run of the wearer. It can also get notifications of texts as well as allow the user to reply to them. It allows the wearer to answer calls, download multiple apps, and make contactless payments through the hands-free Google Play app. To match overall styles, thousands of watch faces are available.
