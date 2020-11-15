Fitbit Sense Black Friday Deals (2020) Tracked by Saver Trends
Save on Fitbit Sense deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring the best Fitbit health and fitness smartwatch deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the top early Fitbit Sense deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the latest sales on Fitbit Versa, Charge & Inspire. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Sense Deals:
- Save on the brand new Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Sense health watch and Fitbit Premium plan at Fitbit.com – comes with free Fitbit Premium plan for 6 months for new users
- Save on the latest Fitbit Sense at Verizon.com – the Fitbit Sense is the first advanced health smartwatch from Fitbit which boasts an on-wrist EDA Scan app for better health and stress management insights
- Save on the Fitbit Sense health and fitness smartwatch at Amazon – featuring tools for tracking skin temperature, managing stress and monitoring heart health
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon– check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon– savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for even more deals at the moment. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Never has the phrase “health is wealth” been more relevant than during this day and age. Give your physical well-being the attention it deserves with the Fitbit Sense smartwatch. Monitor various health metrics like heart rate, skin temperature, breathing rate, and oxygen saturation with the smartwatch. This device will deliver in-depth analysis directly to your iOS or Android device.
With the included free six-month trial subscription of Fitbit Premium, you will receive access to more fitness analytic tools and exclusive workout and wellness videos. Fitbit Sense comes with a vivid AMOLED display and is available in two stylish color options.
