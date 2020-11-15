Best Black Friday Unlocked Cell Phone Deals 2020: Best Early Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Google Pixel & Prepaid Deals Compared by Spending Lab
Save on unlocked and prepaid cell phone deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring Google Pixel 5a, Samsung Galaxy S20, & Apple iPhone 12 deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday unlocked cell phone deals are underway. Review the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Note20, Apple iPhone 12, and 11 & Google Pixel 5, and 4a. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Unlocked Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
- Save up to 66% on prepaid phones from Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG & Moto at Walmart – including deals on the iPhone SE and more best-selling phones from 2020
- Save up to 43% on no contract & prepaid phones from Tracfone at Amazon – check deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG and more top-rated handsets
- Save up to 70% on unlocked Apple iPhones at Walmart
- Save on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check deals on unlocked iPhones including the iPhone XR, 12 & older models like the iPhone 8 & iPhone X
- Save up to 50% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy cell phones at Walmart
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on flagship models like the S20 & Galaxy Note 20 as well as older models like the S9 & S8
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Google Pixel smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on unlocked Pixel handsets including the Pixel 3, 4, & 4a
- Save up to 30% on unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the OnePlus 8 Pro, 7T, 7 Pro and more models
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals for thousands more active discounts at the moment. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A key advantage of having an unlocked phone is not being tied down to a carrier network. With no restrictions or contracts, there are plenty of more smartphone models to choose from for prepaid users. Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, for instance, offers an impressive roster of mobile devices—from the performance-focused Galaxy Note 20 to the innovative Galaxy Z Flip. Meanwhile, Apple’s smartphone catalog has been revamped with the newest iterations of the iPhone in the iPhone 12 models. This includes the smaller and more entry-level priced Apple iPhone 12 mini. Google Pixel phones are also great options, especially with the release of Pixel 5. And with most phones offering 5G coverage, opting for unlocked models makes it easier to choose a carrier that offers the best in speed and performance.
