    Black Friday Mac Pro & Mini Deals (2020) Summarized by Deal Stripe

    Posted on

    Save on Mac Pro & Mini deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, including the 2019 Mac Pro, Mac Mini and more Apple computer deals

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to the best early Mac Pro & Mini deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the best deals on Apple Mac Pro and Mac Mini computers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

    Users looking for a powerful Apple desktop won’t be disappointed with the Mac Pro and Mac mini. The 2019 Mac Pro can now be upgraded to 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB SSD storage configurations. It’s available in up to a whopping 28-core Intel Xeon processor, allowing the 2019 Mac Pro to handle demanding tasks simultaneously without running into speed problems. Meanwhile, the 2020 Mac mini supports up to 2TB SSD and up to 64GB DDR4 memory.

