Best Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Apple Watch 4 (Celluar & GPS) Sales Identified by Retail Egg

Aside from a larger display and a redesigned Digital Crown, the Apple Watch Series 4 also has new features that encourage you to be proactive about your health. It’s able to take your ECG, it alerts you when your heart rate is too high or low or has an irregular pattern, and it has fall detection and emergency SOS as well.

The Apple Watch 4 makes for a great workout partner too, equipped with automatic workout detection, several workout modes, and advanced metrics for runners such as pace and cadence. The Apple Watch Series 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm and has a cellular version.

