World College Poker Goes All-In for Student Poker Players

Inaugural, Free-to-Enter ‘Fall Brawl’ debuts on PokerBROS social games APP, December 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World College Poker launches its inaugural Fall Brawl tournament this coming December on the popular PokerBROS social gaming platform. There are zero entry fees for students currently enrolled at a college or university within the United States. Students can register now to compete in the biggest, baddest, online poker brawl of all time with a shot at the title!

World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of players who have a passion for the game. And bringing them together this coming December is only the beginning of what will surely be the go-to events for college poker players.

Prizes which are supported/or provided by corporate sponsors include an engraved championship belt awarded to the winner and a six-day hotel resort stay in Cancun provided by PLO Quick Pro. Additional prizes up for grabs include private lessons with top players such as high stakes superstar – Patrik Antonius and World Poker Tour Player of the Year – Jonathan Little, gift cards, apparel swag, and more.

PokerBROS, one of the hottest free social gaming apps on the market will host World College Poker tournaments on their fun and interactive play money platform. The app is available via Google Play and Apple App stores.

All students must be 18 years of age or older to participate in World College Poker’s 2020 Fall Brawl. The West division will play down to four (4) players on the PokerBROS app on December 5th and the East division will play down to four (4) players on December 6th. The eight (8) finalists will compete for top prizes, title bragging rights, and the championship belt on December 12th. Once again, all events are no cost to students. No gambling. Ever.

Corporate sponsors for the Fall Brawl include the innovative social media app – First Land of Poker (FLOP), PokerCoaching.com, RunGood Gear, RedChipPoker.com, CannaNano CBD water, PLOQuickPro.com, Aquarian Bookshop, RealGrindersApparel.com, PokerPowher.com, and Magical Gnome Media.

Registration is now open for USA-based students for the Fall Brawl at worldcollegepoker.com. Beyond the upcoming Fall Brawl, World College Poker has global championships scheduled throughout 2021. Learn more about WCP slated tournaments, poker EDU section, and sponsorship opportunities at worldcollegepoker.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Craig Tapscott, WCP Co-Founder



craig@worldcollegepoker.com

(310) 728-9150

Sponsorship Inquiries



sponsor@worldcollegepoker.com