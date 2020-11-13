Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2020 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

November 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid December 29, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of November 27, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 15, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of November 12, 2020, October 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Oct 2020 Aug – Oct Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Nov) in Nov) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 924 $ 956 0.02% $ 103.50 3.39% 3.84% 195 166 65.71% 51.63% $ 3 $ (2) Fixed Rate CMO 135,894 145,172 3.60% 106.83 4.00% 4.40% 40 315 11.02% 20.49% (86) (137) 15yr 4.0 692 742 0.02% 107.24 4.00% 4.49% 30 125 6.41% 89.68% 7 (8) 15yr Total 692 742 0.02% 107.24 4.00% 4.49% 30 125 6.41% 89.68% 7 (8) 20yr 2.0 100,000 103,397 2.56% 103.40 2.00% 2.88% 1 239 0.70% 6.16% 984 (1,646) 20yr 2.5 147,250 153,647 3.81% 104.34 2.50% 3.34% 4 236 8.46% 4.30% 579 (1,151) 20yr Total 247,250 257,044 6.37% 103.96 2.30% 3.15% 3 237 5.32% 4.99% 1,563 (2,797) 30yr 2.5 247,618 259,497 6.43% 104.80 2.50% 3.36% 3 357 5.44% n/a 2,245 (4,152) 30yr 3.0 605,480 662,434 16.42% 109.41 3.00% 3.56% 4 355 17.76% 18.52% 11,463 (14,265) 30yr 3.5 1,446,206 1,600,002 39.66% 110.63 3.50% 3.99% 11 345 15.02% 13.74% 15,437 (22,471) 30yr 4.0 204,193 229,733 5.69% 112.51 4.00% 4.52% 27 327 20.09% 17.83% 3,632 (4,114) 30yr 4.5 279,005 316,470 7.84% 113.43 4.50% 5.01% 17 340 21.57% 21.15% 2,703 (3,212) 30yr 5.0 46,897 53,024 1.31% 113.06 5.00% 5.65% 33 321 23.95% 28.06% 480 (486) 30yr Total 2,829,399 3,121,160 77.37% 110.31 3.47% 4.01% 11 346 15.69% 15.87% 35,960 (48,700) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,214,159 3,525,074 87.38% 109.67 3.40% 3.96% 12 336 14.60% 14.50% 37,447 (51,644) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 285,612 30,517 0.76% 10.68 4.00% 4.60% 77 269 45.15% 42.46% (2,805) 4,546 Total Structured RMBS 285,612 30,517 0.76% 10.68 4.00% 4.60% 77 269 45.15% 42.46% (2,805) 4,546 Long TBA Positions FNCL 2.0 TBA 465,000 478,514 11.86% 102.91 2.00% 7,273 (10,599) Total Long TBA 465,000 478,514 11.86% 102.91 2.00% 7,273 (10,599) Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,964,771 $ 4,034,105 100.00% 3.28% 4.01% 17 331 17.35% 17.25% $ 41,915 $ (57,697)

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000) Dec-2021 (313) 313 Swaps (820,000) Apr-2025 (9,790) 19,564 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000) Dec-2020(3) (2,455) 1,979 TBA (328,000) Nov-2020 (2,472) 4,111 Swaptions (667,300) May-2021 (3,810) 4,712 Hedge Total $ (1,934,300) $ (18,840) $ 30,679 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 23,075 $ (27,018)

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $362.0 million purchased in October 2020, which settle in November 2020. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.60 at October 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $86.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1)(2) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1)(2) Portfolio As of October 31, 2020 As of October 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 2,087,940 58.7% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 777,779 21.9% Freddie Mac 1,467,651 41.3% Whole Pool Assets 2,777,812 78.1% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,555,591 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,555,591 100.0%

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $362.0 million purchased in October 2020, which settle in November 2020. (2) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $478.5 million.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of October 31, 2020 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 367,343 11.8% 0.24% 90 2/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 341,477 11.1% 0.24% 60 1/26/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 282,037 9.2% 0.25% 44 12/14/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 282,011 9.2% 0.23% 60 1/19/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 259,243 8.5% 0.25% 130 3/12/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 205,128 6.7% 0.22% 61 1/12/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 199,862 6.5% 0.23% 75 1/21/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 164,703 5.4% 0.22% 61 1/22/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 162,034 5.3% 0.22% 58 1/13/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 153,278 5.0% 0.23% 71 1/20/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 133,587 4.4% 0.22% 75 1/14/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 129,520 4.2% 0.24% 70 1/13/2021 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 121,359 4.0% 0.25% 44 1/15/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 76,724 2.5% 0.28% 135 5/13/2021 Bank of Montreal 72,242 2.4% 0.24% 41 12/11/2020 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 54,433 1.8% 0.26% 12 11/12/2020 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 27,563 0.9% 0.20% 16 11/16/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 25,024 0.8% 0.23% 76 1/15/2021 AAAMCO 9,713 0.3% 0.26% 4 11/4/2020 Total Borrowings $ 3,067,281 100.0% 0.24% 70 5/13/2021

