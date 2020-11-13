    • News

    Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2020 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • November 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2020
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 15, 2020

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid December 29, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of November 27, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 15, 2020.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of November 12, 2020, October 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

     

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Oct 2020

    Aug – Oct

     

    Modeled

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

    Weighted

    CPR

    2020 CPR

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

    Average

    (1-Month)

    (3-Month)

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

     

    Fair

    of

     

    Current

    Average

     

     

    Maturity

    (Reported

    (Reported

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

     

    Price

    Coupon

    GWAC

    Age

    (Months)

    in Nov)

    in Nov)

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Post Reset ARM

    $

    924

    $

    956

    0.02%

    $

    103.50

    3.39%

    3.84%

    195

    166

    65.71%

    51.63%

    $

    3

    $

    (2)

    Fixed Rate CMO

     

    135,894

     

    145,172

    3.60%

     

    106.83

    4.00%

    4.40%

    40

    315

    11.02%

    20.49%

     

    (86)

     

    (137)

    15yr 4.0

     

    692

     

    742

    0.02%

     

    107.24

    4.00%

    4.49%

    30

    125

    6.41%

    89.68%

     

    7

     

    (8)

    15yr Total

     

    692

     

    742

    0.02%

     

    107.24

    4.00%

    4.49%

    30

    125

    6.41%

    89.68%

     

    7

     

    (8)

    20yr 2.0

     

    100,000

     

    103,397

    2.56%

     

    103.40

    2.00%

    2.88%

    1

    239

    0.70%

    6.16%

     

    984

     

    (1,646)

    20yr 2.5

     

    147,250

     

    153,647

    3.81%

     

    104.34

    2.50%

    3.34%

    4

    236

    8.46%

    4.30%

     

    579

     

    (1,151)

    20yr Total

     

    247,250

     

    257,044

    6.37%

     

    103.96

    2.30%

    3.15%

    3

    237

    5.32%

    4.99%

     

    1,563

     

    (2,797)

    30yr 2.5

     

    247,618

     

    259,497

    6.43%

     

    104.80

    2.50%

    3.36%

    3

    357

    5.44%

    n/a

     

    2,245

     

    (4,152)

    30yr 3.0

     

    605,480

     

    662,434

    16.42%

     

    109.41

    3.00%

    3.56%

    4

    355

    17.76%

    18.52%

     

    11,463

     

    (14,265)

    30yr 3.5

     

    1,446,206

     

    1,600,002

    39.66%

     

    110.63

    3.50%

    3.99%

    11

    345

    15.02%

    13.74%

     

    15,437

     

    (22,471)

    30yr 4.0

     

    204,193

     

    229,733

    5.69%

     

    112.51

    4.00%

    4.52%

    27

    327

    20.09%

    17.83%

     

    3,632

     

    (4,114)

    30yr 4.5

     

    279,005

     

    316,470

    7.84%

     

    113.43

    4.50%

    5.01%

    17

    340

    21.57%

    21.15%

     

    2,703

     

    (3,212)

    30yr 5.0

     

    46,897

     

    53,024

    1.31%

     

    113.06

    5.00%

    5.65%

    33

    321

    23.95%

    28.06%

     

    480

     

    (486)

    30yr Total

     

    2,829,399

     

    3,121,160

    77.37%

     

    110.31

    3.47%

    4.01%

    11

    346

    15.69%

    15.87%

     

    35,960

     

    (48,700)

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,214,159

     

    3,525,074

    87.38%

     

    109.67

    3.40%

    3.96%

    12

    336

    14.60%

    14.50%

     

    37,447

     

    (51,644)

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    285,612

     

    30,517

    0.76%

     

    10.68

    4.00%

    4.60%

    77

    269

    45.15%

    42.46%

     

    (2,805)

     

    4,546

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    285,612

     

    30,517

    0.76%

     

    10.68

    4.00%

    4.60%

    77

    269

    45.15%

    42.46%

     

    (2,805)

     

    4,546

    Long TBA Positions

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FNCL 2.0 TBA

     

    465,000

     

    478,514

    11.86%

     

    102.91

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    7,273

     

    (10,599)

    Total Long TBA

     

    465,000

     

    478,514

    11.86%

     

    102.91

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    7,273

     

    (10,599)

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,964,771

    $

    4,034,105

    100.00%

     

     

    3.28%

    4.01%

    17

    331

    17.35%

    17.25%

    $

    41,915

    $

    (57,697)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000)

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (313)

     

    313

    Swaps

     

    (820,000)

     

    Apr-2025

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (9,790)

     

    19,564

    5-Year Treasury Futures

     

    (69,000)

     

    Dec-2020(3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,455)

     

    1,979

    TBA

     

    (328,000)

     

    Nov-2020

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,472)

     

    4,111

    Swaptions

     

    (667,300)

     

    May-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (3,810)

     

    4,712

    Hedge Total

    $

    (1,934,300)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (18,840)

    $

    30,679

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    23,075

    $

    (27,018)

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $362.0 million purchased in October 2020, which settle in November 2020.

    (2)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (3)

    Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.60 at October 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $86.7 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

    As of October 31, 2020

     

     

     

     

    As of October 31, 2020

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    2,087,940

    58.7%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    777,779

    21.9%

    Freddie Mac

     

    1,467,651

    41.3%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    2,777,812

    78.1%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,555,591

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,555,591

    100.0%

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $362.0 million purchased in October 2020, which settle in November 2020.

    (2)

    Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $478.5 million.

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of October 31, 2020

     

    Borrowings

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

    $

    367,343

     

    11.8%

     

    0.24%

    90

    2/11/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    341,477

     

    11.1%

     

    0.24%

    60

    1/26/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    282,037

     

    9.2%

     

    0.25%

    44

    12/14/2020

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

     

    282,011

     

    9.2%

     

    0.23%

    60

    1/19/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    259,243

     

    8.5%

     

    0.25%

    130

    3/12/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    205,128

     

    6.7%

     

    0.22%

    61

    1/12/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    199,862

     

    6.5%

     

    0.23%

    75

    1/21/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    164,703

     

    5.4%

     

    0.22%

    61

    1/22/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    162,034

     

    5.3%

     

    0.22%

    58

    1/13/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    153,278

     

    5.0%

     

    0.23%

    71

    1/20/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    133,587

     

    4.4%

     

    0.22%

    75

    1/14/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

     

    129,520

     

    4.2%

     

    0.24%

    70

    1/13/2021

    Daiwa Securities America Inc.

     

    121,359

     

    4.0%

     

    0.25%

    44

    1/15/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    76,724

     

    2.5%

     

    0.28%

    135

    5/13/2021

    Bank of Montreal

     

    72,242

     

    2.4%

     

    0.24%

    41

    12/11/2020

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    54,433

     

    1.8%

     

    0.26%

    12

    11/12/2020

    Goldman, Sachs & Co.

     

    27,563

     

    0.9%

     

    0.20%

    16

    11/16/2020

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    25,024

     

    0.8%

     

    0.23%

    76

    1/15/2021

    AAAMCO

     

    9,713

     

    0.3%

     

    0.26%

    4

    11/4/2020

    Total Borrowings

    $

    3,067,281

     

    100.0%

     

    0.24%

    70

    5/13/2021

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

