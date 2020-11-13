Black Friday iPhone XR Deals (2020) Monitored by Consumer Walk
Find all the best early Apple iPhone XR cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest unlocked and networked iPhone XR deals. Explore the full selection of deals listed below.
Best iPhone XR Deals:
- Save up to 76% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for $5/month at Verizon
- Save up to $800 on the iPhone XR at AT&T – Get up to $800 off when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line
- Save on iPhone XR models at Amazon – check live prices on fully unlocked Apple iPhone XR and carrier plans from Cricket Wireless and more telecoms
- Save on unlocked iPhone XR models at Amazon – comes in blue, coral, yellow, red, white, and black 64GB and 128GB iPhone XR options
- Save on the iPhone XR at Boost Mobile – the 6.1-inch iPhone XR boasts a 12MP camera that can shoot up to 4K videos
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
- Save up to 37% on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
Featuring the Apple A12 Bionic chip, the Apple iPhone XR is an excellent older iPhone model that remains a relevant smartphone choice today. Its 6.1” Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone and Haptic Touch technology looks just as visually impressive as more recent releases. The iPhone XR comes with either 64GB or 128GB storage and is available in Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral and Red, and unlocked models can be found on retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.
