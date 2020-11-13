Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 Deals (2020): Best Early Apple Watch 6 Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe

Early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch deals are underway, check out the best early Black Friday Apple Watch 6, 5, 3 & SE discounts on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the best savings on Apple Watch 6 40mm, 44mm, GPS & cellular models. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 6 introduces some firsts for Apple’s line of smartwatches while also building on the core features of its predecessors. New to the flagship wearable is the blood oxygen saturation monitoring tool and an always-on altimeter. The Apple Watch 6 also comes with the first native, sleep tracking app for Apple, and is powered by an S6 dual-core processor. Like its forerunners, the Watch 6 comes with preloaded workout profiles, incident detection, second-gen optical heart sensors, and an always-on OLED retina display.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)