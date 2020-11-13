    • News

    Best Black Friday Apple TV Deals (2020) Listed by Retail Fuse

    Save on Apple TV deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring 32GB or 64GB Apple TV 4K deals

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Apple TV 4K deals for 2020 have arrived. Find the best deals on Apple’s streaming media player. Links to the top deals are listed below.

    Best Apple TV Deals:

    With the Apple TV 4K, you can watch your movies in 4K HDR, which means sharper images and more vibrant colors. Not just that, but you get to enjoy Dolby Atmos sound as well. The newest Apple TV lets you choose from a wide variety of media platforms such as Netflix, Viki, Amazon Prime Video, and Red Bull TV as well as stream Apple Originals at Apple TV+. When it comes to storage, there are two versions to choose from, namely the Apple TV 4K 32GB and the Apple TV 4K 64GB.

