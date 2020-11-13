Apple Watch Series 5, 6, SE & More Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Apple Watch Savings Identified by Consumer Walk
Save on Apple Watch GPS and cellular deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with the latest Series 3 and Series 4 smartwatch savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales researchers at Consumer Walk are identifying the best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, including sales on the 44mm Series 6, and 38mm Series 3 smartwatch. Browse the latest deals using the links below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon – comes in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 3 at AT&T – check live prices on GPS + Cellular and GPS Apple Watch 3 models
- Save on Apple the Apple Watch 4 at Verizon – the Apple Watch 4 features a heart rate monitor and up to 18 hrs of usage time and comes in GPS + Cellular and Cellular models
- Save up to $250 on the Apple Watch 4 at AT&T – check live prices on Apple Watch 4 44mm and 40mm case sizes with loop bands, sport bands, and milanese loop bands
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 5 at Verizon – get up to $200 w/ an eligible iPhone purchase
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 44mm and 40mm case sizes for both the GPS + Cellular and GPS models
- Save on the Apple Watch 5 at Amazon – including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch 6 at Verizon – the new Apple Watch 6 comes in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 6 at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm, 44mm & Nike models
- Save on Apple Watch 6 models at Amazon – including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE models at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch SE space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and gold aluminum cases and sport bands and loops
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch SE at AT&T – check out deals on the Apple Watch SE including 40mm & 44mm models
- Save on Apple Watch SE models at Amazon – including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently the most affordable way to get your hands on an Apple Watch. For the most advanced features, however, the Series 6 is the best option for you. Not only is it capable of reading your blood oxygen level, but it can take your ECG anytime, anywhere as well.
Another new release alongside the Series 6 is the more affordable SE, equipped with advanced sensors that can track the different ways you move. Both the Series 6 and the SE are offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes and come in cellular versions. Other Apple Watch models you can consider are the Series 4 and Series 5.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)