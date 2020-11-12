Woebot Health Strengthens Product Vision By Naming Joseph Gallagher to Vice President of Product

Gallagher to leverage his Tubi and Reddit experience to usher in next generation digital therapeutics and behavioral health products

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Woebot Health announced today it has appointed Joseph Gallagher to the newly-created position of Vice President of Product. Gallagher, who reports to Founder and President Alison Darcy, will manage the product and content teams as they develop a new generation of related, responsive and targeted digital therapeutics and behavioral health products.

“Joe’s vast experience makes him a gifted product strategist,” Darcy said. “He has worked with a myriad of technologies to address specific user needs, and understands how to translate a completely new way of thinking into innovative products that people genuinely love. I’m absolutely delighted he’s with us.”

Gallagher joins Woebot Health from Tubi, where he was Vice President of Revenue and Personalization for the recently acquired television and movie app. Before that he was Director of Product and Data Science at the pioneering peer-to-peer text messaging company Hustle, where he developed and delivered products that fueled one-to-one conversations at scale. Gallagher’s data science experience was honed at Reddit, Inc. As one of the company’s early data science hires, he established the data foundations that drove measurement and product strategy. Gallagher started his industry career at Beats Music (acquired by Apple), where he used data science and analytics to deliver sophisticated personalization and engagement experiences.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that builds products to improve mental health with such extraordinary thoughtfulness, and that hold a deep resonance for me personally,” Gallagher said. “We’re well positioned to deliver a suite of evidence-based digital therapeutics and behavioral health products that make a meaningful and lasting difference in people’s lives.”

Gallagher holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Trinity College Dublin, as well as a M.S. in Medical Physics and a B.A. in Electronic and Computer Engineering from the National University of Ireland, Galway. He completed his post-doctoral training at Caltech and Stanford School of Medicine.

About Woebot Health

Woebot Health is pioneering a new generation of digital therapeutics that combine the best psychotherapeutic tools, principles of therapeutic alliance and advances in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to make therapy more related, responsive and targeted, and to improve outcomes in mental health. Headquartered in San Francisco, Woebot Health is funded in part by venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Jazz Venture Partners, L.P., with participation from Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. For more information, please visit woebothealth.com or follow Woebot on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Margot Carlson Delogne



Woebot Health



(781) 492-1039



margot@woebothealth.com