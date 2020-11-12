    • News

    Repare Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

    Posted on

    – Initiated GLP toxicology studies for newly designated RP-6306, the Company’s CCNE-1 synthetic-lethal inhibitor program

    – Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 is anticipated to commence in Q3 2021, reflecting an accelerated timeline from prior guidance

    – Initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for RP-3500 as a monotherapy and in combination with talazoparib in patients with solid tumors as previously reported

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as recent business highlights.

    Since the closing of our IPO in June, we have made substantial and consistent progress to advance the development of our lead RP-3500 program, entering the clinic in July following the opening of a Phase 1/2 US IND for use as a monotherapy and in combination with talazoparib, all in patients with solid tumors,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “We also expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the third quarter of 2021, ahead of our previously conveyed timeline where we anticipated an IND filing in the second half of 2021. We believe that our work in advancing a first-in-class product candidate into the clinic further validates our progress in identifying new synthetic lethal pairs and developing potent and selective inhibitors.”

    Third Quarter 2020 Review and Operational Updates:

    • Advanced CCNE-1 synthetic lethal inhibitor (now designated RP-6306) program into Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies ahead of original timeline. The Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the third quarter of 2021, which is ahead of its original guidance of an IND filing in the second half of 2021.
    • Initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating RP-3500 as a monotherapy and in combination with Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in patients with solid tumors. In July 2020, the Company began dosing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of solid tumors in patients with specific genome instability-related genetic alterations, including those in the ATM gene (ataxia telangiectasia mutated kinase). RP-3500 will be evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor, talazoparib. Topline results are expected to be reported in the second half of 2021.
    • Inaugurated a newly expanded laboratory and office facility in Montreal, Quebec. In September 2020, the Company materially expanded its research footprint with the addition of 17,000 square feet of combined laboratory and office space in a newly built facility. The new facility more than doubled the Company’s laboratory capacity for its CRISPR-enabled genome-wide synthetic lethal target platform, SNIPRx®, including dedicated space for work related to accelerating all of Repare’s preclinical assets, including those under its research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.
    • Appointed new executive officer. In October 2020, Repare appointed Dr. Laurence F. Akiyoshi as its Executive Vice-President, Organizational and Leadership Development. Dr. Akiyoshi has joined Repare’s executive team after having served as an independent consultant to the Company for the past two years. In addition to his work with Repare, Dr. Akiyoshi has operated a private organizational development consulting practice that has advised numerous companies on scaling their organizations to support rapid growth. His clients have included leadership teams at Apple, LinkedIn, CrowdStrike and Box. Dr. Akiyoshi will be principally focused on organization design, leadership development, and attracting and retaining key team members necessary for Repare’s achievement of its corporate objectives.

    Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

    • Cash and restricted cash: Cash and restricted cash as of September 30, 2020 were $348.1 million.
    • Research and development expenses, net of tax credits (Net R&D): Net R&D expenses were $10.1 million and $27.7 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $5.6 million and $14.2 million in the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Increases in R&D for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to increases in development costs related to Repare’s RP-3500 and RP-6306 programs, as well as increases in personnel-related expenses and certain other R&D expenses.
    • General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $4.0 million and $9.6 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $3.4 million in the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Increases in G&A for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 were due to increases in payroll and personnel costs as well as increases in legal, professional and D&O insurance costs in connection with preparations for becoming and now operating as a public company.
    • Net loss: Net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2020 and $38.2 million, or $2.63 per share, in the first nine months of 2020.

    About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx® Platform

    Repare’s SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

    About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

    Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-state precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor, as well as CCNE1-SL inhibitor and Polθ inhibitor programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

    SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

    Forward-Looking Statement

    This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the discovery of potential product candidates using SNIPRx® platform; and the clinical development of the Company’s pipeline and its research and development programs, including the anticipated timing of its clinical trials of RP-3500 and RP-6306; and the development of preclinical assets pursuant to the Company’s collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, clinical trials and financial position, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 20202, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

     

    Repare Therapeutics Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (Unaudited)

    (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

     

     

     

    As of

    September 30,

     

     

    As of

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT ASSETS:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash

     

    $

    347,872

     

     

    $

    94,797

     

    Research and development tax credits receivable

     

     

    1,637

     

     

     

    1,080

     

    Other receivables

     

     

    3,232

     

     

     

    1,976

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    8,524

     

     

     

    719

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    361,265

     

     

     

    98,572

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

     

    3,246

     

     

     

    2,390

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    203

     

     

     

    208

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

     

    5,022

     

     

     

    1,034

     

    Other assets

     

     

    288

     

     

     

    359

     

    Deferred tax assets

     

     

    218

     

     

     

    132

     

    TOTAL ASSETS

     

    $

    370,242

     

     

    $

    102,695

     

    LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND

    SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT LIABILITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

     

    $

    1,843

     

     

    $

    2,127

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

     

    4,923

     

     

     

    1,276

     

    Operating lease liability, current portion

     

     

    794

     

     

     

    625

     

    Deferred revenue, current portion

     

     

    2,150

     

     

     

     

    Income tax payable

     

     

    483

     

     

     

    218

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    10,193

     

     

     

    4,246

     

    Operating lease liability, net of current portion

     

     

    3,259

     

     

     

    439

     

    Deferred revenue, net of current portion

     

     

    55,992

     

     

     

    8,142

     

    TOTAL LIABILITIES

     

     

    69,444

     

     

     

    12,827

     

    Series A convertible preferred shares, no par value per share; 0 shares and unlimited

    shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0

    shares and 11,090,135 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

    December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 and

    $52,750 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

     

     

     

     

    53,749

     

    Series B convertible preferred shares, no par value per share; 0 shares and unlimited

    shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0

    shares and 10,468,258 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

    December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 and

    $82,496 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

     

     

     

     

    82,248

     

    TOTAL CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES

     

     

     

     

     

    135,997

     

    SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares and 0 shares authorized

    as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0 shares issued

    and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares authorized as of

    September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 36,765,013 and 1,528,374 shares

    issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019,

    respectively

     

     

    383,852

     

     

     

    1

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    5,041

     

     

     

    3,811

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

     

    (88,095

    )

     

     

    (49,941

    )

    Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)

     

     

    300,798

     

     

     

    (46,129

    )

    TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND

    SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

     

    $

    370,242

     

     

    $

    102,695

     

    Repare Therapeutics Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

    (Unaudited)

    (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

    September 30,

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Research and development, net of tax credits

     

    $

    10,091

     

     

    $

    5,618

     

     

    $

    27,674

     

     

    $

    14,174

     

    General and administrative

     

     

    3,996

     

     

     

    1,250

     

     

     

    9,551

     

     

     

    3,358

     

    Total operating expenses

     

     

    14,087

     

     

     

    6,868

     

     

     

    37,225

     

     

     

    17,532

     

    Loss from operations

     

     

    (14,087

    )

     

     

    (6,868

    )

     

     

    (37,225

    )

     

     

    (17,532

    )

    Other income (expense), net

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign

    exchange

     

     

    290

     

     

     

    (152

    )

     

     

    (846

    )

     

     

    147

     

    Change in fair value of Series A preferred share

    tranche obligation

     

     

     

     

     

    (637

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,337

    )

    Interest income

     

     

    156

     

     

     

     

     

     

    156

     

     

     

     

    Other expense

     

     

    (4

    )

     

     

    (2

    )

     

     

    (10

    )

     

     

    (5

    )

    Total other income (expense), net

     

     

    442

     

     

     

    (791

    )

     

     

    (700

    )

     

     

    (1,195

    )

    Loss before income taxes

     

     

    (13,645

    )

     

     

    (7,659

    )

     

     

    (37,925

    )

     

     

    (18,727

    )

    Income tax expense

     

     

    (106

    )

     

     

    (29

    )

     

     

    (229

    )

     

     

    (158

    )

    Net loss and comprehensive loss

     

    $

    (13,751

    )

     

    $

    (7,688

    )

     

    $

    (38,154

    )

     

    $

    (18,885

    )

    Net loss attributable to common shareholders—basic and

    diluted

     

    $

    (13,751

    )

     

    $

    (7,688

    )

     

    $

    (38,154

    )

     

    $

    (18,885

    )

    Net loss per share attributable to common

    shareholders—basic and diluted

     

    $

    (0.37

    )

     

    $

    (5.03

    )

     

    $

    (2.63

    )

     

    $

    (12.36

    )

    Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic

    and diluted

     

     

    36,756,694

     

     

     

    1,528,374

     

     

     

    14,486,896

     

     

     

    1,528,374

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Repare Therapeutics Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (Unaudited)

    (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

     

    $

    (38,154

    )

     

    $

    (18,885

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    1,531

     

     

     

    313

     

    Depreciation expense

     

     

    610

     

     

     

    416

     

    Change in fair value of the Series A preferred shares tranche obligation

     

     

     

     

     

    1,350

     

    Non-cash lease expense

     

     

    520

     

     

     

    191

     

    Foreign exchange loss (gain)

     

     

    835

     

     

     

    (432

    )

    Interest income

     

     

    (36

    )

     

     

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    (8,834

    )

     

     

    (142

    )

    Research and development tax credits receivable

     

     

    (584

    )

     

     

    (398

    )

    Other receivables

     

     

    (1,247

    )

     

     

    (964

    )

    Deferred tax asset

     

     

    (86

    )

     

     

    (83

    )

    Other non-current assets

     

     

    71

     

     

     

    (4

    )

    Accounts payable

     

     

    (1,120

    )

     

     

    1,157

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

     

    3,540

     

     

     

    318

     

    Operating lease liability, current portion

     

     

    (97

    )

     

     

    29

     

    Income tax payable

     

     

    265

     

     

     

    132

     

    Operating lease liability, net of current portion

     

     

    (351

    )

     

     

    (223

    )

    Deferred revenue

     

     

    50,000

     

     

     

    8,142

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

     

     

    6,863

     

     

     

    (9,083

    )

    Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

    (516

    )

     

     

    (561

    )

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

     

    (516

    )

     

     

    (561

    )

    Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred shares, net

     

     

     

     

     

    20,995

     

    Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares, net

     

     

     

     

     

    82,248

     

    Proceeds from exercise of stock options

     

     

    510

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of warrant

     

     

    15,000

     

     

     

     

    Net proceeds from issuance of common shares in initial public offering

     

     

    232,043

     

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

     

    247,553

     

     

     

    103,243

     

    Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

     

     

    (830

    )

     

     

    407

     

    Net Increase In Cash And Restricted Cash

     

     

    253,070

     

     

     

    94,006

     

    Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

     

     

    95,005

     

     

     

    10,929

     

    Cash and restricted cash at end of period

     

    $

    348,075

     

     

    $

    104,935

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reconciliation Of Cash And Restricted Cash

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash

     

    $

    347,872

     

     

    $

    104,731

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    203

     

     

     

    204

     

    Total cash and restricted cash

     

    $

    348,075

     

     

    $

    104,935

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental Disclosure Of Cash Flow Information:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash interest received

     

    $

    120

     

     

    $

     

    Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses and

    other current liabilities

     

    $

    950

     

     

    $

    542

     

    Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

     

    $

    4,516

     

     

    $

    1,074

     

    Conversion of Series A and B preferred shares into common shares

     

    $

    135,997

     

     

    $

     

    Conversion of warrant into common shares

     

    $

    15,000

     

     

    $

     

     

    Contacts

    Repare Contact:

    Steve Forte

    Chief Financial Officer

    Repare Therapeutics Inc.

    info@reparerx.com

    Investors:

    Kimberly Minarovich

    Argot Partners

    repare@argotpartners.com

    Media:

    David Rosen

    Argot Partners

    david.rosen@argotpartners.com
    212-600-1902

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!