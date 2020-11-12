Frontdoor’s Rich Cacioppo to Discuss AR’s Role in Unlocking the Power of AI in Homes at CONNECTIONS Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rich Cacioppo, vice president of product at Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR), will serve as a visionary speaker at CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12. The conference, hosted by Parks Associates, showcases emerging business models that will engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries.

Cacioppo will give attendees a view into the not-so-distant future and how technology will play an increasingly transformative role in the lives of homeowners. “We’re at an inflection point, where AR is becoming the user interface for consuming AI in and around the home,” said Cacioppo. “Imagine a world where your wearable technology could tell you if your dishwasher needed attention based on the sounds it made, or if your fence was leaning a certain number of degrees due to a recent storm. The possibilities are endless.”

His presentation is part of the “AI and the Smart Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence” session, which examines services that are enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics technologies that are transforming the smart home experience into one that is increasingly more personalized, predictive and proactive.

Cacioppo is an executive with Frontdoor, the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, which acquired the technology start-up Streem in December 2019. Streem’s award-winning platform uses augmented reality (AR), spatial mapping and AI to create a secure one-way video and two-way audio session between the host and homeowner to connect remotely. Streem’s proprietary technology is leveraged by leading brands in the home services industry, such as American Home Shield, as well as international retailers such as Lowes’s and Best Buy, and consumer brands such as Traeger. Streem recently announced the release of its cross-platform (iOS, Android, Web) software development kits (SDKs) and was featured in Apple’s Augmented Reality Guide for Business on Apple.com as an ideal use case for AR tools and technology in business.

Cacioppo has a unique background in technology, product management, and business development. Before joining Frontdoor, he led strategic initiatives in the health and wellness vertical at Amazon and was responsible for developing or bringing to market products including EU mobile devices, Prime Exclusive Phones and Amazon Go – the first store where you leave without checking out. Prior to this, he served as a product manager with Apple.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

About Streem

Streem’s mission is to make the world’s expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision, and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient – all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full multi-platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio.

