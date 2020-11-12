CoSoSys is Ready for macOS Big Sur and Apple Silicon with Endpoint Protector

RALEIGH, N.C. & CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoSoSys, a leading developer of multi-OS Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions, announced today its readiness for the Apple silicon chips and its zero-day support for the newly released macOS Big Sur. The company’s top-rated product, Endpoint Protector, is one of the most trusted and widely used DLP solutions on the market with continuous commitment to support macOS in enterprises and prevent data leaks or data loss.

“For us, it was always a priority to offer the same level of protection and features for our clients regardless if their computers run on macOS, Windows, or Linux. Macs have always played an important part in Endpoint Protector’s development process, and we’ve consistently sought to be ahead of the curve when Apple released product updates and improvements”, said Roman Foeckl, CEO and founder of CoSoSys.

Endpoint Protector continues its history of offering zero-day support for new macOS versions, delivering a stable experience, and a secure environment against growing cybersecurity threats. Companies can confidently allow employees to deploy Big Sur as Endpoint Protector will be compatible with the new version, and data protection will continue as usual. CoSoSys is also a pioneer DLP vendor to release an agent that doesn’t use a kernel extension (KEXT). The latest release of the solution, Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9, comes with a kextless agent built on Apple’s new Endpoint Security Framework.

Compatibility between the kextless client and Macs’ new ARM-based chip architecture is also ensured. The new Endpoint Protector client works seamlessly in emulated mode on macOS Big Sur using Rosetta 2 Intel emulator on ARM. Compatibility was tested using Apple’s Developer Transition Kit provided through its Quick Start Program that helps developers create and test apps for Apple silicon.

Endpoint Protector’s legacy client will continue to work on older macOS versions (from macOS 10.8 to macOS 10.15). The legacy client version is notarized under the Apple notarization requirement, which gives users more confidence that the software they download and run has been checked for known security issues.

The transition from KEXTs to a kextless, Endpoint Security Framework-based architecture ensures that Endpoint Protector stays ahead of threats targeting Macs and keeps offering advanced protection for enterprises with macOS devices.

Additional information about how Endpoint Protector can prevent data leaks and data loss in enterprises can be found in this whitepaper about DLP for macOS.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys’ mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in Romania, Germany, and the USA.

