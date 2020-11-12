    • News

    Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & More Deals Revealed by Consumer Walk

    The best early Black Friday cell phone deals for 2020, featuring Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Apple iPhone and OnePlus smartphone sales

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, including the top deals on Google, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus mobile devices. Shop the best deals in the list below.

    Best Smartphone Deals:

    Want some more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon's latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare more active deals available now.

    Cell phone brands are always raising the bar when it comes to their flagship models. The Apple iPhone 12, for example, features a new 6.1-inch super retina display and runs on Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is another impressive showcase of advanced technology, boasting of fast 5G speeds and wide camera zoom range. As for the Google Pixel 5, it’s worth buying for its 16MP ultra-wide lens and solid battery life. While it may not be as popular as the other models, the OnePlus 8 Pro is worth considering for its powerful specs but cost-effective price tag.

