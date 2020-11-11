Popular Disney Character Keyboard Skins Now Available for a Limited Time on Facemoji Keyboard and Simeji Apps

Popular Characters Such as Mickey Mouse Will Appear on Facemoji Keyboard and Simeji, with New Designs Launching Every Month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting in November 2020, popular keyboard apps Facemoji Keyboard and Simeji will offer downloadable Disney character keyboard skins for a limited time period of about one year.

Original keyboard skins featuring popular Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse, will appear on Facemoji Keyboard and Simeji every month throughout the year. In the first installment, users can choose from three skins featuring “Mickey Mouse,” “Minnie Mouse” and “Donald Duck,” which can be downloaded as in-app purchases.

With crafted keyboards featuring cute Disney characters, users can enjoy their daily texting even more. Downloading the Disney character keyboard skins is easy:

1. U.S. Availability Period:



* Facemoji Keyboard: November 10, 2020 (Tuesday) – December 3, 2021 (Friday) (available in the U.S., Spain, France, India, Indonesia and Russia only).



* Simeji: November 4, 2020 (Wednesday) – December 3, 2021 (Friday) (available in Japan only).



* Downloaded keyboard skins can be used even after the downloadable period has expired.



* iPad is not supported.

2. How to get the Disney character keyboard skins:



a.) Download “Facemoji Keyboard” or “Simeji” to your smartphone.



b.) Tap the Disney banner in the app.



c.) Purchase the keyboard skins according to the steps in the Apple App Store, Google Play or Xiaomi GetApps, and then tap “Apply.”

Users will be able to use purchased keyboard skins for an unlimited period, and keyboard skins can be restored even if Facemoji Keyboard or Simeji is uninstalled and then reinstalled on your existing device or on a new device. Please note that iOS and Android skins are not interchangeable between different OSes.

3. Keyboard skin cost:

Facemoji Keyboard: $1.99 USD (tax included) per skin.

Simeji: 370 Japanese yen (tax included) per skin.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app featuring speech recognition technology. It includes an emoji prediction feature, a wide variety of stickers and customizable keyboards, and the ability to turn people’s faces into animated emoji GIFs. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.

About Simeji

Simeji is the No. 1 keyboard app in Japan on both iOS and Android, with over 43 million downloads. With Simeji, people can express themselves like never before with kaomoji, animated stickers, customized keyboard skins and more.

©Disney

