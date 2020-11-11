Jack Daniel’s and Armed Services YMCA Celebrate 10th Year of “Operation Ride Home” Kicking Off Veterans Day

Begins Fundraising for Program Assisting Junior-Enlisted Service Members and Families Travel from Military Bases to Their Homes Across the County

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) today kicked off fundraising efforts for the 10th year of “Operation Ride Home,” a campaign providing financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their military bases to loved ones’ homes across the country.

Since Operation Ride Home began in 2011, the partnership has generated a total of more than $1.8 million in donations and sent a total of 8,583 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families home when it mattered most. Servicemen and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.

As it has done throughout the program, Jack Daniel’s has kicked off the campaign with a $100,000 donation and is asking friends to visit operationridehome.com and contribute to help more service members make it home. Due to the current pandemic, travel for these heroes is on hold until the lifting of Department of Defense restrictions. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and with the help of friends, Operation Ride Home can eclipse 10,000 servicemembers and their families who have been assisted throughout the life of the effort as well as exceed $2 million dollars in overall donations.

“Serving in the military is stressful enough for our heroes, but this year even more so as they and their families sacrifice for us all while waiting to see their loved ones,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We will be pulling out all the stops to raise awareness of Operation Ride Home, help address the tremendous financial needs our junior-enlisted face and celebrate with them when restrictions are lifted and they can visit their loved ones. It will be a special time and one they all so deserve.”

“Having been there, I know what it’s like when you’re a young servicemember trying to provide for your family while facing financial hardship and the stress that comes with wearing the uniform,” said William French, President/CEO of the ASYMCA. “Operation Ride Home has made a tremendous difference in so many lives, and this tenth anniversary is going to be special as we work to get as many home as we possibly can. I can’t wait to look them in the eye and let them know they’re going home.”

The ASYMCA works with the various military commands in specific areas co-located with ASYMCA branches to identify and prioritize junior-enlisted service members and families most in financial need. Plane tickets and pre-paid debit cards are given to assist those traveling.

Operation Ride Home is open to active duty E-5 and below, both single and married, who might not otherwise financially be able to travel home. The option to drive or fly is an individual decision. For additional information on eligibility and to view participating installations that qualify for travel assistance, please visit https://www.asymca.org/operation-ride-home.

About Jack Daniel’s:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Your friends at Jack Daniel’s remind you to drink responsibly.

DANIEL’S and OLD NO. 7 are registered trademarks. ©2020 Jack Daniel’s. Tennessee Whiskey 40% Alcohol by Volume (80 Proof). Distilled & Bottled by Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JackDaniels.com

About ASYMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite childcare for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

